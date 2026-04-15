Guy Fieri Speaks out on Viral Tate Brothers Encounter as His Statement Divides Fans A quick handshake at a UFC event is all it took to spark a wave of backlash toward Guy Fieri. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 15 2026, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A quick moment at a UFC event has turned into a much bigger conversation online. This all started after a video went viral showing Food Network star Guy Fieri greeting the Tate brothers in a warm and friendly manner. Unfortunately, a very sizable chunk of the internet thought Guy was a little too friendly with them during this exchange.

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After receiving an intense amount of backlash, Guy Fieri issued a statement about his exchange with the Tate brothers via X (formerly Twitter). What did he say in this statement and why are so many people still looking at his sideways? Keep reading for the details.

Source: Mega

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Guy Fieri’s statement on his exchange with the Tate brothers is drawing mixed reactions from the internet.

Guy addressed the situation in a statement via X. He said he was “devastated” by the comments he has seen regarding his interaction with the Tate brothers. Furthermore, he insists his exchange with them was brief and unintentional. Guy explained that, at the time, he didn’t know who they were, and he was simply responding to them when they said hello to him.

According to People Magazine, the interaction happened during a UFC event in Miami on April 11, 2026. A video clip shows Guy shaking hands with Andrew and Tristan Tate. Guy received a lot of backlash on social media for being friendly towards the Tate brothers. He, however, is now insisting he didn’t know who they were and doesn’t support any of their beliefs.

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I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated.



I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did… — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 14, 2026

Unfortunately, that explanation has landed flat for a large chunk of the internet. Some people feel that his response was reasonable. Others, however, aren’t convinced by the idea that he didn’t recognize them at all. Many are arguing that the interaction was a harmless misunderstanding. These individuals are also pointing out that Guy is a well-known public figure and interacts with strangers, excited to say hello to him at events all the time.

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On Reddit, some users even said they wouldn’t necessarily recognize Andrew Tate in a crowded setting. So, it was definitely plausible that Guy didn’t realize who he was speaking to. From Guy’s point of view, he could have just believed this was an excited fan who wished to say hello.

The video this post is about: pic.twitter.com/WslU7i9g9d — Damaged Sector (@DamagedSector) April 14, 2026

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Some of the internet didn’t believe what Guy said in his statement.

Not everyone, however, is quick to buy Guy’s statement. There is also a heavy amount of skepticism, as some believe the Tate brothers and Guy looked somewhat familiar with each other. The individuals making this argument just have a hard time believing Guy didn’t know who they were. Likewise, a few individuals on Reddit pointed out that Guy has a pretty impressive PR team ready to diffuse situations like this. So, the internet may never really get the truth on whether Guy knew the Tate brothers prior to this exchange.