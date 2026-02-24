Did Andrew Tate Adopt Punch the Monkey? His Fans Want to Know His brother, Tristan Tate, reportedly offered to pay $250,000 for the Japanese macaque. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 24 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of British former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate want to know if he adopted Punch the Monkey. Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, reportedly offered to pay $250,000 to buy him. According to NDTV, video and pictures of Punch the Monkey holding onto an orangutan stuffed animal after he was abandoned by his mother at the Ichikawa City Zoo went viral, and the 7-month-old monkey's story pulled on everyone's heartstrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Tate recently traveled to the United States after he was detained in Romania for "rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women" back in 2024, according to the BBC. Tate and his brother were also wanted for sexual assault charges in England, charges that they denied. So, did the brothers adopt Punch the monkey?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Andrew Tate adopt Punch the monkey?

Tristan Tate reportedly offered to buy Punch for $250,000after footage of the abandoned seven-month-old monkey Japanese macaque went viral. Punch was holding onto the stuffed orangutan after he was left by his mother. Punch was born in July of 2025 and was reportedly raised by zookeepersafter he was rejected by his mother. Punch bonded with the stuffed orangutan "Ora-mama," which the zookeepers gave to Punch to help him feel secure.

Video also showed Punch being disciplined by adult monkeys after he tried to bond with them. "This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold," said Kosuke Shikano, one of his zookeepers. "We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that's why we chose it." However, it appears that the Tate brothers did not adopt Punch, as the zookeepers declined the offer and stated that Punch was not for sale.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Zoo owns this monkey.@Cobratate and I will buy it.



250,000 dollars.



I am NOT joking. https://t.co/44UXASPwsO — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) February 19, 2026

The zoo responded to the viral video and explained that Punch was being "scolded" in the video "The monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to communicate," they wrote, per Fox 45 News. "She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing 'don't be mean.' Punch has been scolded by other monkeys many times in the past and has learned how to socialize with them."

Article continues below advertisement

The zoo indicated that Punch soon fit in with the other monekey's following what was seen in the viral video. "In the video, Punch runs to his stuffed orangutan toy after being dragged," they added. "However, as usual, he left the stuffed toy after a short while and was communicating with other monkeys."

Article continues below advertisement

The zoo also indicated that Punch was given the normal discipline within the macaque social groups, and that Punch was still learning the right way to socialize and has been integrating into the group since January. “In order to integrate Punch into other Japanese monkey troops, we anticipated that this kind of challenge may arise. Although Punch has been scolded many times by other monkeys, no single monkey has shown serious aggression toward him," they added.