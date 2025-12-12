Apparently, Barron Trump Looks up to Accused Human Traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate Barron Trump thinks the Romanian government was trying to silence the Tate brothers. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 12 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're new to the Tate brothers and their status in the so-called manosphere, here is a quick recap. Andrew and Tristan Tate have been accused of human trafficking and other sexual crimes across several countries. The brothers have dual citizenship in Great Britain and the United States, but the most serious allegations occurred in Romania. They were barred from leaving the country while prosecutors assembled their case, per The New York Times.

In a text message dated Jan. 14, 2025, Andrew revealed that he was getting help from President Donald Trump. "Ive been told ill be free soon but Trump needs to see me in Miami," he wrote. The following month, the brothers were touching down in Florida. There were a lot of mysterious moving parts involved in securing their release, including a friendship with Barron Trump. Here's what we know about their relationship.

Let's take a look at Barron Trump's relationship with the Tate brothers.

The connective tissue that brought Barron and the Tate brothers together is a man named Justin Waller. In June 2025, Justin went on The Grant Mitt Podcast, where he said he has known the siblings for four years, but two years ago, Andrew took him aside and told him he has what it takes. He now hosts workshops promising to teach men how to make money. There are numerous photos on his Instagram where Justin is in some kind of expensive vehicle. It's manosphere-coded.

Both Trump and Don Jr. follow Justin on Instagram. Perhaps this is how Justin and Barron initially connected. What we do know is that in the spring of 2024, Barron hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago for a group of influencers. Justin told The Times he was there, describing what the vibe was like. When the group wasn't "calling each other degenerate names," they were discussing possible running mates for Barron's father.

Justin also told The Times that sometime in 2024, Barron hopped onto a Zoom call with Andrew. The two agreed on the notion that the Romanian criminal case against the brothers was nothing but an effort to silence them. Barron reportedly said nothing about helping the Tates get out of Romania. The White House has since distanced itself from the Tate brothers.

Justin Waller is really just an off-brand version of the Tate brothers.

In his conversation with Grant Mitt, Justin proves that he's just a copy of Andrew by parroting the same bizarre messages about masculinity. "I truly believe that us helping young men builds stronger men and for that reason women benefit," he said. Justin went on to claim that he gets hundreds of messages from women either thanking him for helping their sons or for helping them embrace a more feminine role.