Barron Trump's Net Worth Is Now Over Twice His Mother's

The first step to owning $150 million is being born into a rich and influential family.

By

Published Oct. 21 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET

Source: MEGA

Barron Trump has amassed a giant net worth in the past year.

Barron and Melania Trump watch Trump's inauguration
Source: MEGA

The first step to becoming extremely wealthy is being born into a rich and influential family. In 2024, Barron Trump's net worth was estimated at around $60 million, based on what he was set to inherit from his father, Donald Trump. But as of October 2025, the 19-year-old's net worth has grown to a whopping $150 million.

Barron taught President Trump about crypto.

J.D. Vance and Barron look on as Trump salutes during his inauguration at the US Capitol
Source: MEGA

During his inauguration, President Trump joked about the fact that his youngest son, Barron, taught him about cryptocurrency and helped him connect with young voters by encouraging him to go on Joe Rogan's podcast. Trump said Barron taught him about digital wallets, and joked that Barron had "four wallets or something," per Yahoo Finance.

Barron Trump and the rest of Trump's children have benefited greatly due to Trump's second presidential term, largely due to their investment in crypto.

Barron Trump wears a suit at his father's second inauguration
Source: MEGA

Two months before the 2024 presidential election, Barron Trump co-founded World Liberty Financial with his older brothers. When Trump won and began his second term, the company surged in value. Forbes estimates that the company has earned the Trump family over $1.5 billion.

Eric, Don Jr., and Barron hold 30 percent of WLFI.

Trump talks to Barron and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Barron, therefore, most likely holds a 10 percent share in WLFI, essentially growing his net worth to $150 million as the company earned the family $1.5 billion total this year alone.

Barron's net worth now Trumps his mother's, thanks to his investments.

Barron Trump wears a suit on a cold day
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's net worth is about $20 million, according to The Economic Times. At 19, Barron is a student at the Stern School of Business at NYU. With his recent surge in net worth, he could pay his yearly tuition of $67,430 over 2,200 times, per Forbes.

In a Fox News interview, President Trump was asked whether Barron's aptitude is business or politics.

Trump speaks at a White House press conference
Source: MEGA

He chose neither, instead going with technology. Trump explained, “I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'How'd you do that?' 'None of your business, Dad.'" He then marvelled, "He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," referring to Barron's ability to turn a laptop on.

Barron is being considered for a role on TikTok's board.

Barron and Elon Musk at Trump's second inauguration
Source: MEGA

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Trump's former social media producer, Jake Advent (nicknamed "TikTok Jack"), suggested that Barron could help save Tiktok. He said, "Young people are overwhelmingly the user base of TikTok. I'm hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok's board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using."

