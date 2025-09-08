Eric Trump's Net Worth Has Ballooned, Thanks to His Family's Business Cryptocurrency has led it sky high in recent years. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 8 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he made some effort to separate his personal finances from his work in the White House during his first term, Donald Trump has come into his second term with a firm mix of business and governing, and his supporters don't seem to be bothered by it. As a result, his net worth has ballooned in the last few months, and the same has also been true of the rest of his family.

Eric Trump, who has never been as prominent as his siblings although he's been no less supportive of his father's political success, has definitely benefited from his father's new business. Here's what we know about where his net worth stands today.



What is Eric Trump's net worth?

According to Forbes, Eric Trump just recently became a billionaire. This is thanks in large part to his ownership stake in American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining company that just went through a recent surge in valuation. It is estimated that his shares in the company are now worth $950 million, which, when combined with his other assets, is enough to make him the latest billionaire in the Trump family.

Eric Trump American businessman Net worth: $1 Billion Eric Trump is an American businessman who is best known for being the son of President Donald Trump. His net worth has surged in recent years because he has become involved in various cryptocurrency businesses both connected to the Trump family and on his own. He has also worked as an executive and trustee inside the Trump Organization. Birthdate: Jan. 6, 1984 Birthplace: New York City, New York Birth Name: Eric Frederick Trump Father: Donald Trump Mother: Ivana Trump

Crypto has become the Trumps' main business.

Thanks in part to the immense popularity of the Trump brand and of Donald Trump himself, cryptocurrency has rapidly become the main business of the Trump family, overtaking the resorts and real estate properties that had been their bread and butter. World Liberty Financial, their separate crypto firm, just opened up more trading, leading to a surge in revenue that was on top of the increase in the stock price of American Bitcoin.

Between the two separate surges, it's quickly becoming clear that the Trumps can make a lot of money through cryptocurrency. What's less clear, and intentionally so, is the role that Trump himself is playing in these developments. He has, at various points, promoted cryptocurrency, and has also hosted events at the White House related to the cryptocurrency.

Trump's return to the White House has undeniably been lucrative for both him and those in his immediate vicinity, including his relatives. On the campaign trail, Trump often promised supporters that he was fighting on behalf of them, and that message resonated with enough people to send him back to the White House.