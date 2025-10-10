Barron Trump Is Reportedly Being Considered To Join Tiktok’s Board President Donald Trump's son could take on the leading role at TikTok before even graduating college. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 10 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In a world where nepo babies are being slammed for seemingly using their famous last names to get into the entertainment industry, in politics, it's not as frowned upon, especially if you have the last name Trump. President Donald Trump has been known to appoint his family to prominent positions. During his first presidency, he appointed his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to a senior White House adviser role from 2017 until 2021. Additionally, Trump's hired his daughter's father-in-law, Massad Boulos, to serve as the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

In another apparent act of "keeping it in the family," another member of the Trump family, Barron Trump, is reportedly being considered for a leading role in decision-making at one of the world's leading social media companies, TikTok. Here's what to know about Barron's possible new position.



Barron Trump was reportedly pitched for a job at TikTok.

It always helps to have friends or family in high places when you're just starting out in your career. Barron reportedly learned this at just 19, when he was shortlisted for a leading role at TikTok. According to Barron's father's former social media producer, Jake Advent, whom the president nicknamed "TikTok Jack" in an interview with The Daily Mail, a deal was being put in place to save TikTok. Advent also implied that Trump's son would be in a more substantial role on TikTok's board.

“Young people are overwhelmingly the user base of TikTok. I’m hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok’s board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using,” Advent told the outlet.



While Barron could reach a wider audience of younger Americans as a member of the board, neither he nor President Trump has confirmed he will take on the position. In early 2025, the president's son and with wife, Melania Trump, moved back into the White House to attend classes at New York University's DC campus. It's unclear if he could be on the board before graduating from college.

Barron played an active role in his father's presidential campaign, and Trump credited him with guiding him to reach a younger audience and helping him win his latest election. His mother, Melania, also stated that his ability to reach his generation came naturally to him.