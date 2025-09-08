Here's What We Know About Ivanka Trump's Three Children — Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore One of Ivanka's children stirred comments after appearing solo alongside Trump in public. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 8 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner with their three children

During the first administration of President Donald Trump, he nearly always had a shadow or two: his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. The two went everywhere with Trump, appearing alongside foreign diplomats and domestic meetings, seemingly lending their opinions and thoughts to a myriad of situations. With the advent of Trump's second administration, however, the two have all but dropped off the face of the planet, eschewing Dad Trump's still highly public life.

But that doesn't mean they're idle. After all, Ivanka and Jared share three children, which is a handful no matter who you are. Here's what we know about those children. Especially the one who made big waves with their first major public appearance alongside Grandpa Trump in 2025.

Source: MEGA Jared and Ivanka walk with Arabella and Joseph in front of the President's helicopter

Here's what we know about Ivanka Trump's three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

On July 17, 2011, Jared and Ivanka welcomed their oldest child: Arabella Rose. Ivanka posted to X (formerly Twitter), "This morning [Jared] and I welcomed a beautiful and healthy little baby girl into the world. We feel incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your support and well wishes!" Throughout the years, People writes, Ivanka has revealed that her daughter hopes to be in the Marines someday and loves Hannukkah.

Ivanka's second child, Joseph Frederick, was born Oct. 14, 2013. On X, she announced, "We just welcomed a beautiful & healthy son into the world. Jared, Arabella, and I couldn't be happier!"

Then on March 27, 2016, the Trump-Kushner duo wrapped up their family growing stage by welcoming little Theodore James. Ivanka announced his birth on Facebook, where she shared, "Jared and I feel incredibly blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner. Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful.” Since Donald's return to office, Ivanka and her family have stayed mostly out of the spotlight.

Source: MEGA Ivanka along with daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore

Arabella Kushner made first major solo public appearance with her grandfather, Donald Trump, at the US Open in 2025.

Until, that is, Arabella made her first major solo public appearance alongside her grandfather at the September 2025 US Open, smiling behind him in sea foam blue-green as they watched one of the world's preeminent tennis events.

At just 14 years old, Arabella is nearly as tall as her grandfather, taking after her mother and father's height. She resembles her mother, but favors her father around the eyes, and she has his darker hair color.

During the event, Arabella sat confidently near major US political players and Trump's inner circle, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, her father, and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.