Uncle Floyd's Cause of Death: What We Know About His Passing The beloved New Jersey TV icon's death has left fans grieving and searching for answers about his health.

Floyd Vivino, widely known as Uncle Floyd, was a larger-than-life presence in regional television for decades. His humor, music, and offbeat charm made him a fixture for generations of viewers, particularly in New Jersey and the surrounding area. News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans who grew up watching him.

As condolences spread, many began asking the same question. What was Uncle Floyd’s cause of death? While no official cause has been released, statements from his family and past health disclosures offer some context into what he had been facing in recent years. Here's what we know.

Uncle Floyd's cause of death has not been officially released.

According to a Facebook post shared by his brother, Jerry Vivino, Floyd Vivino, known as Uncle Floyd, died on Jan. 22, 2026, after what was described as a two-and-a-half-year battle with ongoing health issues. The post stated that his passing was peaceful and occurred in the presence of loved ones. At the time of this writing, no formal cause of death has been confirmed by medical officials or released publicly by the family.

The family’s statement focused on remembrance rather than medical details, emphasizing Floyd’s impact on friends, family, and fans. They also noted that a private funeral would be held, with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date. That absence of specificity has led many fans to revisit earlier updates about his health.

In August 2023, Uncle Floyd Radio revealed in a Facebook post that he had suffered a stroke the month prior. There has been no public confirmation linking that stroke directly to his death, but the two-and-a-half years his brother referenced in the post about his death does fit this timeline.

What Uncle Floyd shared about his health before his death.

Following the 2023 stroke, in 2024, Floyd talked to New Jersey 101.5 about the challenges of his recovery. In interviews, he discussed relearning everyday tasks and adjusting to physical limitations, while maintaining his trademark humor. Those updates reassured fans that he was improving, even as recovery remained ongoing.

Scott Gordon was with him when he suffered a stroke while recording a show. Floyd said the audio had slowed down, and then he dropped his headphones, but was unaware he dropped them, and then he fell off his chair. Scott rushed to his side and noticed his arm was flailing and his leg was stiff. He told Floyd he was having a stroke. Floyd said, "No, I’m not! I just can't get up! Finish the show!" and Scott decided to finish the last few minutes in order to keep him calm.

Scott said that within 45 minutes, the first responders had Floyd out of the studio and in the hospital emergency room. Uncle Floyd’s death marked the end of a singular era in local television, but not the end of his influence. While questions about his cause of death remain unanswered, the focus has stayed on the joy he brought to audiences and the legacy he leaves behind.