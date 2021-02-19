Here's Why All of Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing Their Bikinis Upside Down

Don't throw out your collection of string bikinis just yet — while one-piece bathing suits and cutout swimwear are super fashionable right now, you can still make use of those string bikinis.

In a trend all over Instagram, people are taking their average string bikini tops and tying them upside down, finding a creative way to keep their string bikinis in rotation.

Here's what you need to know about the upside-down bikini trend.