"I Owe Money for Working?" — Woman Highlights How the US Tax System "Sounds Like a Scam" "why cant they tell us exactly what our taxes are being used for? like an itemized list, pothole, dronestrike etc." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 8 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Tons of politicians end up raking in major net worths just a few years after taking office — and they're much, much larger than the public salaries they receive from taxpayers. Astoundingly, these senators and congresspeople are allowed to trade in the stock market, despite many of them having their campaigns funded by publicly traded companies.

This brings up nasty talk of insider trading, like remember when prominent members of the GOP and DNC offloaded and purchased a bunch of stock right before they implemented mandates in response to the insanity fomented over COVID-19? And then there's the fact that a lot of taxpayer dollars are going to fund pork bills and salaries that sound a bit difficult to justify when you speak them out loud.

Like how New York State Senator Chuck Schumer's wife has been called out for purportedly earning $540,000 a year for her position at the New York Public Library. Or the $1.9 trillion pork COVID bill that had a bunch of, what looks to be tax scams rolled into it that would see money funneled into various initiatives that didn't seem to have anything to do with helping small businesses and citizens adversely affected by the illness.

It's because of the aforementioned dollar-usurping initiatives implemented by the government and others that have got people thinking that the tax system is largely a scam, something that a TikToker named Kat (@kat71766) called out in a viral clip.

Kat, who is wearing an apron, presumably her work uniform, called out the Internal Revenue Service for going after her for hundreds of dollars. This is kind of insane to think about when one considers that the Pentagon couldn't account for $2 trillion in assets last year.

One may think that trillions of dollars would be a bigger deal than the few thousand grandma got saved up in her IRA or the few extra dollars of unreported income someone made off of selling some tie-dyed t-shirts on Etsy that they made.

Kat blasts the tax system in her viral TikTok clip, stating: "My dad just called me and said that I owe $480 for my tax return because apparently if I just had $10 more dollars taken out of my check every single week then I wouldn't owe anything at all."

She continued to highlight the injustice of such a penurious system, especially considering the inflation rates the global economy has been fighting.

"What? I owe money for working? I owe money for working because, yeah, and, also, dad that sounds like a scam. You are telling me that if only $10 more dollars every week came out that I wouldn't owe the $480? How was I supposed to know that? First of all how am I supposed to know that, second of all...how do I control that?" she asks into the camera.

She went on to further question the nature of economics in America: "And why is that a thing how do you tell your employer oh take $10 more dollars out of my paycheck every week so that I don't owe money when my tax return is done? What? What? This is, this is strange."

Numerous other users on the platform voiced their agreement with Kat's post, with one person stating that she made a very good point, especially when it comes to being penalized just for working: "'I owe money for working', like seriously I never thought about it like that!"

Someone else said that if US citizens are required to provide itemized lists for everything that they spend their money on, with proof, the US Government should be expected to do the same: "If they can legally require us to account every purchase and hour worked of our lives, why can't they tell us exactly what our taxes are being used for? like an itemized list, pothole, dronestrike etc."

However, we know that this isn't the case, as the Federal government, it was reported in 2018, can't account for some $21 Trillion, and it's not difficult to imagine that as of this writing, that number is even greater.

