This Year's USA Mullet Championship Winners Have Been Crowned — Take a Look Winners received a championship belt and a $1,000–$5,000 cash prize. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 30 2024, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

The Winners From the 2024 USA Mullet Championship

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

According to historians, the mullet has been around since Ancient Greece — but we think this year's USA Mullet Championship winners have really perfected the look. Each year, the competition is held to award the best mullet-wearers from all over the country and every age group, from kids to teens to adults. The grand prize winners in both the kids and adults category walk away with a cash prize of $5,000 and a brand new GoPro camera, and the winner of the teen category takes home a $1,000 cash prize and a new GoPro. Take a look at the winners (as well as some of our favorite finalists) from the 2024 USA Mullet Championship.

Kid Contest Winner — Kamden Cunningham

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

This year's Kids Competition winner was Kamden Cunningham of Swoyersville, Penn. with his mullet, "The Kammander." Kamden actually has a popular social media profile (presumably run by his family) where he shows off his adventures and sells mullet-focused merch. Check it out here!

Teen Contest Winner — Mason Padilla

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

This year's Teen Competition winner was Mason Padilla of Fremont, Calif. with his mullet, "The West Coast Wave." 2024 wasn't Mason's first year competing in the championship — in fact, back in 2022, he was the only kid from California to vie for the big prize. He was 11 years old back then, so he was entered into the Kid category.

Adult Contest Winner — Todd Grubb

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

This year's Adult Competition winner was Todd Grubb of Galesburg, Mich. with his mullet, "Flow Motion." Todd Grubb is also no stranger to the USA Mullet Championship, having competed in 2023. In his bio, he previously shared that he started growing out his locks during COVID-19.

Kid Finalist — Paisley Sugarman

Paisley Sugarman of Philadelphia, Penn. was a Kid finalist this year with her mullet, "School in the Front, Detention in the Back." Of her mullet, she said, "I hope to one day be a champion like my momma, who happens to be the 2023 National Femullet Champion... no big deal or anything. I got my dream 'femullet' two years ago after scoring my first career goal in my first ever ice hockey tournament. I play for the Philadelphia Freeze, an all inclusive, special needs ice hockey team."

Kid Finalist — Avery Quiroz

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

Avery Quiroz of San Antonio, Texas was a Kid finalist this year with his mullet, "The Texas Waterfall." Of his mullet, he said, "I’ve had this mullet going for two years now. I was inspired by my uncle that I look up to. It looks awesome when I wear my baseball cap on the field and it flows in the wind."

Teen Finalist — Ian Hughson

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

Ian Hughson of Corning, N.Y. was a Teen finalist this year with his mullet, "Red Lettuce." Of his mullet, he said, "So there I was, a hot July day and I was washing my dad's '86 'vette. On my feet, I wore Carolinas. In my ears, 'Thunderstruck' was playing. On my head, I was sporting a high and tight, but in my heart, I knew that wasn't right. I said to my mom, 'Can I grow a mullet?' She said, 'No.' I asked again in September. She said, 'We'll see.' It was the only thing I wanted for Christmas. She finally said. 'OK.' From that point on, the flow started to grow."

Teen Finalist — AJ Parkison

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

AJ Parkison of Sandwich, Ill. was a Teen finalist this year with his mullet, "Reba." Of his mullet, he said, "I wanted a hairstyle that screamed 'Merica. I run cross country and track for my school and am known across my school as mullet man, Reba, and the kid with the sick mullet."

Adult Finalist — Nathan Lofy

Source: USA Mullet Championships/Mega

Nathan Lofy of Sayner, Wis. was an Adult finalist this year with his mullet, "Ginga J." Of his mullet, he said, "After letting it grow for 3 years, on a hot sweltering day working outside I decided some needed to go, but I couldn’t chop off all the hard work. So naturally the only solution was to chop some off the top and sides, but leave the party in the back!"

