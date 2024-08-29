Home > FYI The Internet Is Desperately Trying to Figure out Who Celebrity No. 6 Is — Here's What That Means They're part of a collection of otherwise easily identifiable pictures of celebrities. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 29 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@piperzy

These days, it's disturbingly easy to be able to find someone on the internet. With just a little elbow grease, some photo tags, social media/internet know-how, or just a truly awful opinion worthy of getting flagged, you can track down who a person is and even some intimate details about their identities. Folks have gotten doxxed, canceled, and even Swatted thanks to how easily our privacy can be exposed in the age of literal TMI. That's what makes this little meme mystery so baffling.

A fabric featuring a collage of celebrities has been making the rounds. The collage features rotoscoped images of popular celebrities and models artfully placed together in a neat mosaic. For the most part, all of the celebrities in the collage are easily identifiable, with some folks even discerning where the exact pictures used in the collage came from. However, to this day, folks have not been able to figure out who one celebrity is. They are now referred to as Celebrity No. 6.

Here's everything we know about Celebrity No. 6 (not including their elusive identity).

Though the mystery behind Celebrity No. 6 was kicked off years ago (as early as 2020 when the world didn't have much else going on), people are still trying to figure out who they are as of 2024. The image is just like any other piece of the celeb mosaic, featuring a mostly frontward-facing profile of a person with shoulder-length hair loosely wearing what looks to be a button-down shirt. Unfortunately, folks have not been able to track down the original pic, let alone discern who they are.

However, the rabbit hole over trying to discover their identity goes deep, with folks going for the deepest of deep cuts to try and figure out who this is once and for all. An entire subreddit is dedicated to fan theories that each seem plausible, but have never been truly confirmed. One of the most recent theories on the thread includes Russian model Tatyana Usova, who was popular between 2006 and 2009. Folks have even found real pics that look similar to No. 6, but some still have doubts.

One of the strongest and most popular theories names actor River Phoenix as the unknown celebrity, but many are dubious on it. The collage features actors who were popular in the early 2000s and River died in 1993. Other guesses include well-known actors like Michelle Pfeiffer, Daniel Dae Kim, and Angelina Jolie. Deep cuts call upon Japanese actor Yuki Iito and model Liliana Dominguez, among others.

