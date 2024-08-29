Home > Life Goals > Food Capri Sun Rumored to Ditch Beloved Pouches in Favor of New Plastic Bottles "This is one of the most shocking product changes in the history of food and beverage," an X user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 29 2024, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@snackolator

If you grew up aggressively poking thin yellow straws into Capri Sun's deliciously artificial-tasting plastic pouches of juice while playing outside with your friends until your parents called you back inside for dinner, you may want to sit down. Fans of the classic drink are devastated following rumors that the brand will be replacing their iconic pouches with boring, plastic bottles.

Article continues below advertisement

This report initially came when a snack-focused blog called Snack-O-Lator, which often leaks food-related product drops, posted a sneak preview of the bottles on Aug. 28, along with a caption telling fans that Capri Sun would now be catering to adults with their new packaging. Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram/@caprisun

Article continues below advertisement

Is Capri Sun replacing their iconic pouches with plastic bottles?

Snack-O-Later's Instagram post alleges that the brand will be unveiling their new packaging at an upcoming National Association of Convenience Stores trade show: "Capri Sun is coming for the adults with new bottles that will be arriving in stores soon! These were announced for the upcoming NACS show and will be in three flavors (at least) to start: Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler."

While there has been no official confirmation from the brand regarding the pouch-less packaging or whether they will be fully replacing the pouches or just joining them on the shelves, fans haven't hesitated to share their dismay.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like it’s not an exaggeration to say this is one of the most shocking product changes in the history of food and beverage," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. In response, another fan said, "They really just took the unique part of a Capri Sun and just said, 'Nah. We don't need that anymore.'"