Fans Think Taco Bell's Limited Edition Baja Blast Stanley Giveaway Was Rigged From the Start

Beloved taco purveyor Taco Bell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The drink was created specifically for the food chain in 2004, and since then, it has become a quintessential part of the Taco Bell experience as one of their most popular menu items of all time. To commemorate the tropical lime drink's anniversary, the brand has been hosting giveaways — including one that gave fans a chance to win a sweet, limited edition Baja Blast Stanley tumbler.

The giveaway began on Aug. 13 and gave 100 fans the opportunity to claim a tumbler for themselves, and the first 20 to do so would even win "free Baja Blast for a year" in the form of a $200 gift card. However, the giveaway turned out to be a massive headache — and some even think it was rigged. But if you're still interested, here's how you may be able to get your hands on one.

You may still be able to get a Baja Blast Stanley Cup — for a price.

Following the apparent flop that was Taco Bell's Baja Blast Stanley giveaway, which promised the limited edition tumbler to the first 100 customers to claim the reward on their app, there may still be a way for you to get your hands on one. If you can't stop thinking about the limited edition white cup emblazoned with Baja Blast's iconic teal coloring, all you have to do is find a reseller.

Listings for the tumblers have cropped up on a few reselling websites on the internet — in fact, one (already purchased) eBay listing had the cup going for $250. Because the giveaway took place so recently, though, it's worth noting that these people purportedly selling the limited edition item don't yet have it in their possession.

However, if fan theories are true, you'll likely see plenty more resellers listing the item online in the future. Many think that the giveaway was overtaken by bots — or even internally rigged so that Taco Bell employees and their friends could claim the cups first. A TikTok by user @berkundy has pointed out that the link Taco Bell gave to fans on their app included a misspelling of the word "tumblers," which some think was intentional.