Sorry to Burst Your Bubble, but Stride Gum May Be Difficult to Find in Stores

The popular gum brand was launched by Cadbury in 2006. With promising "ridiculously long-lasting" flavor and shareable packaging, Stride came in a variety of flavors: Winterblue, Spearmint, Sweet Peppermint, Forever Fruit, Sweet Berry, Sweet Cinnamon, Nonstop Mint, Uber Bubble, Mega Mystery, Stride Shift, and Stride Spark.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but it may be hard to find Stride Gum at your local convenience store.

Eleven years after Kraft's acquisition, Twitter wants to know what happened to Stride. Keep reading to find out if you can still get your hands on this gum brand.

Kraft Foods acquired Stride in 2010, which relaunched the brand with a new formula the following year after sales slumped , per reports.

What happened to Stride Gum? Twitter wants to know...

The case of the missing gum. Stride Gum is an easily recognizable brand that seemingly had a large fanbase of annual chewers. However, consumers started to notice the absence of the gum on their local store shelves.

"Who has seen a Stride Gum in the last 5 years? What the f--k happened to it I'm questioning my existence right about now," one person tweeted. Another person captioned a picture of the Stride packaging: "Who [the f--k] else remember[s] Stride Gum?"

Article continues below advertisement

This person questioned, "What happened to Stride gum? I’m not the only one who remembers this, right?" Another individual commented, "When’s the last time anyone has had stride gum? Haven’t seen that s--t in years." So, is Stride Gum a thing of the past?

who tf else rememberd stride gum pic.twitter.com/ljxucH9Qqz — uɐǝs (@ohhfrr) January 23, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

According to the company's Twitter account, Stride has not been active since September 2019. When one consumer asked why they couldn't find the sour fruit flavors in Los Angeles, the company replied back, "Let's make sure you can find them all. Have you checked our product locator yet? It should tell you the nearest store that carries them."

When another commenter told the brand: "Please I am begging you to bring back the peppermint Stride ... I've tried every gum on the shelf and nothing else is better," Stride, replied, "We're still available nationally. If there are no stores near you that carry it, ask your local store manager to order some for you. Or you can try an online retailer like Amazon. We don't want you to be without your favorite gum."