What Is Valerie Bertinelli Up To Lately? A Look at the Actress and Food Network Star's Life
After Valerie Bertinelli opened up about her divorce in June 2022, Food Network fans have been rallying behind her with support and encouragement. The Kids Baking Champion judge and host spoke up about her split, her son, and the 2020 death of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.
Here’s what Valerie's fans should know about what Valerie's up to lately, how she feels about finding love again, what she has to say to internet trolls, and whether or not she’s active on social media these days.
Where is Valerie Bertinelli now?
In June 2022, Valerie found herself growing a bit emotional while talking about Eddie Van Halen, her late ex-husband, on an episode of the Today show. She also spoke about her decision to file for divorce from her second husband, Tom Vitale, after being married to him for 11 years. (Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022, and the divorce was finalized by September.)
Instead of hyping up the idea of possibly finding another partner, Valerie told Today at the time: “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."
When asked if she’d be interested in falling in love with anyone in the future, her answer was “no.” She further explained that since her divorce was such a difficult thing to get through, it would be difficult for her to trust someone else.
The actress and Food Network star has been a familiar and beloved face ever since her breakout role on One Day at a Time, which ran from 1975 to 1984. She played the role of Barbara Cooper in the series and went on to have continued success in her career.
Valerie's most recent TV role was on Hot in Cleveland, which aired from 2010 to 2015 and co-starred Betty White, Jane Leeves, and Wendie Malick. Valerie still appears to be in the acting game, as she was spotted filming in 2021 for the TV show Hungry; however, according to Deadline, the show isn’t moving forward on NBC.
Valerie Bertinelli clapped back at a rude internet troll.
Cyberbullies often feel safe spewing hateful language toward others online because they’re hiding safely behind a screen. In 2021, Valerie clapped back against someone who tried to body shame her on social media.
The user told her she needed to lose weight, and she replied by saying, “You’re not being helpful … If I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would, but since I haven't been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61, I'm still dealing with it.”
Finally, Valerie asked, “Where’s the compassion?”
Rude comments from strangers weren’t enough to keep Valerie down for long, though. She has continued to keep her Instagram updated regardless of any haters. Valerie uses her Instagram feed as a place to share throwback photos, cooking inspiration, motivational quotes, images of her cats, and more.
There are more than 1.1 million followers keeping up with Valerie on the gram now. She is also active on Twitter with almost half a million followers checking out her daily tweets. The star's Twitter content is quite similar to what she posts on Instagram.