What Is Valerie Bertinelli Up To Lately? A Look at the Actress and Food Network Star's Life

Instead of hyping up the idea of possibly finding another partner, Valerie told Today at the time: “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

When asked if she’d be interested in falling in love with anyone in the future, her answer was “no.” She further explained that since her divorce was such a difficult thing to get through, it would be difficult for her to trust someone else.