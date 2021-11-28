Valerie Bertinelli Separates From Husband Amid ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Absences

Seems like a lot of fans noticed that Valerie Bertinelli wasn’t on Kids Baking Championship’s one-hour holiday special last week. Instead, Season 4 contestant Abby Martin filled in as Duff Goldman’s co-host in the Nov. 21 installment.

“Why isn’t Valerie on Kids Baking Competition?” one viewer tweeted. “I find it annoying when they have kids co-hosting with Duff Goldman trying to act all adult-ish. Please get Valerie Bertinelli back.”