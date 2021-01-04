Get to Know Valerie Bertinelli's Son, Wolfgang Van Halen

Some celebrities have become a part of our routine as we watch them on TV each day. Watching game shows, talk shows, or cooking shows is built into so many of our daily lives, it's no surprise we start to feel like we know the hosts and guests. This is true for Valerie Bertinelli , who we have been watching since her One Day at a Time and Hot in Cleveland days.

Now, she's currently in her 11th season of Valerie's Home Cooking, and she's been into our homes on TV, and we've been in hers through her show. We feel like we know her, but does Valerie Bertinelli have kids ?

Does Valerie Bertinelli have any kids? Get to know Wolfgang.

Valerie Bertinelli has one child, a son, with her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen. Their son, Wolfgang "Wolfie" Van Halen was born on March 16, 1991, and the now 29-year-old is following in his late dad's footsteps. Wolfgang joined his dad's band, Van Halen, in 2006 and was the bassist until the band's disbandment in 2020. Currently, he's started his own band called Mammoth WVH. While Wolfie is grown up and living on his own, he's still very close to his mom — and he doesn't worry her at all.

"Wolfie has made some really, really good choices in his life, so I'm not too worried about him," Valerie said in 2014 while a guest on Meredith Vieira's talk show. "And his dad is a really great influence on him. He's an amazing father, so I'm not worried about him at all, and I really like the people who he hangs out with."

With the COVID-19 health crisis, the two weren't able to see each other for a while. When Valerie and Wolfie finally were able to see each other in person, it was everything to the 60-year-old mom. "We didn't see each other, except for FaceTime for at least three months, I want to say, and when I finally got to hug him, it was — it lasted a very, very long time," Valerie said during a virtual appearance on the TODAY show in August 2020.

"No. But I adore him. He comes over for dinner, and we watch movies," she added. "He comes over with his girlfriend, Andrea, and it's so nice to hug somebody. I realized I haven't hugged anyone besides my husband in like three months." Wolfgang and Valerie have a very playful relationship, too, which is cute to see for a grown son and his mom. They had a fun feud on social media in August 2020, with Wolfgang poking fun at his mom's cooking.

"Ladies and Gentleman, my mother," he wrote, sharing a video of onion rings that looked to have been in the oven a little too long. "You know, the one who won two (TWO!!) Emmys for her own cooking show." Valerie replied to the tweet, joking that she was blocking him. "Tweet reported for abusive behavior," she wrote. "Blocked?" her son replied. "Don't you mean ... burnt?"

Ladies and Gentleman, my mother. You know, the one who won two (TWO!!) Emmys for her own cooking show. @Wolfiesmom #valerieshomecooking #overdonionrings pic.twitter.com/kZRtTYS17t — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) August 10, 2020