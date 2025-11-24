Olympic Boxer Vanes Martirosyan Has Died at 39 After Struggling With His Health for Years "You're the strongest person we know. Keep fighting," his kids wrote on social media. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 24 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@boxervanes

He officially retired from boxing in 2018, but Vanes Martirosyan was known for a long time as a top champion and a former U.S. Olympic boxer on top of that. So when his family announced on Nov. 23, 2025, that he had died, plenty of fans mourned the loss of the former champion. They also wanted to know what Vanes Martirosyan's cause of death was.

Vanes was 39 years old, and he is survived by his wife, Gaby Tsao, and their two kids, Andrew and Ariana Martirosyan. Although Vanes didn't post on social media very often, Vanes's final post was on Instagram in October 2024, when he shared a video of the late Pope Francis saying a blessing over a photo of him.

What was Vanes Martirosyan's cause of death?

According to The Ring, Vanes's death came after he battled skin cancer for two years. In October 2024, Vanes opened up to Boxing Scene about his diagnosis and what it meant for not only his career, but his life as a whole, given his treatment plan and health issues. Vanes was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

He explained that he was told by his doctors that his cancer was spreading to his lymph nodes and that he would need surgery. At the time, Vanes told the outlet, "I couldn't help it. I started crying and visualized my funeral. What about my kids, all the people I'd leave behind? It's very scary."

Vanes said that he was in the middle of undergoing numerous rounds of rigorous chemotherapy in an attempt to beat his cancer diagnosis. According to Mayo Clinic, squamous cell carcinoma is often caused by too much exposure to UV rays, either from the sun or from tanning beds. In most cases, this type of skin cancer can be removed easily with surgery. However, if it spreads past the skin, as was the case for Vanes, chemotherapy and other forms of treatment are often needed.

Vanes Martirosyan's family shared a statement following his death.

Following Vanes's death, his wife, Gaby Tsao, who Vanes had been married to for more than 20 years, shared a statement on her and Vanes's kids' Instagram account. She wrote that Vanes was an "amazing husband and father" and that he impacted the lives of so many people around him during his life.

"Those who knew Vanes know how special he was, how big his heart was, and how deeply he loved," she wrote. "The emptiness he leaves behind is something we will feel forever. We love him so much, and we are going to miss him in ways words can't explain. It won't be easy … but we hold on to the thought that he is going to a better place, where there is no more pain or suffering. A place of peace."