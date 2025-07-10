Is Championship Boxer Katie Taylor Married? Inside Her Relationship Status Following a successful amateur boxing career in her native Ireland and winning an Olympic gold medal in 2012, Katie officially turned pro in 2016. By Danielle Jennings Published July 10 2025, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The lives of professional athletes are often an open book for fans, who not only want to know about their stats and careers, but who are also intrigued about what goes on in their personal lives. Championship boxer Katie Taylor has made headlines for her wins in the ring, but her fans are also curious about her relationship status — specifically whether or not she’s married.

Following a successful amateur boxing career in her native Ireland and winning an Olympic gold medal in 2012, Katie officially turned pro in 2016 when she joined Matchroom Boxing.

Is championship boxer Katie Taylor married?

As of July 2025, Katie is not married to anyone. In an in-depth 2022 interview with The New York Times, she explained that questions about her relationship status are the ones she tries to avoid and that irritate her the most. “Probably the question about relationships,” Katie said matter-of-factly about questions she hates the most.

“That’s another question people always ask. I guess people are just interested in my personal life. I get it all the time. It’s a bit annoying at times but I’m just polite and get on with it. I don’t think male boxers get asked it, though,” she added.

According to Great Britain News, Katie previously addressed her single status and attributed it to her demanding career. "I genuinely haven't got the time," she said.

What has Katie said about her boxing matches with Amanda Serrano?

Following her 2024 rematch against Amanda, which she ultimately won, Katie spoke with The Guardian about the two boxing stars competing and her career overall.

“It was only afterwards, when you’re looking back and hearing people’s reactions that you think: ‘Gosh, that was a huge moment for women in boxing,'” Katie said of the November 2024 rematch that was reportedly watched by 47 million people on Netflix. “You’re hearing stories of young girls being inspired by that night and how people are calling it historic. It’s then that you just say: ‘Wow, that was an amazing night.’

“I think my favorite moment was just before the decision was announced and the two of us were going round the ring with our arms around each other’s shoulders, just taking the applause from the crowd,” she continued. “The respect we had for each other, and what we had just done for the sport, meant that we were definitely very proud. So to have the chance to fight her again is so special.”

“It’s just an amazing opportunity,” Katie said at the time. “I think people are going to see women’s boxing at its very best and that’s amazingly special for the sport.”