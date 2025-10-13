"I Hate the American Flag" — Woman Says Her and Veteran Husband Keep U.S. Flag Hidden Away Because of Trump "It's folded up and in a drawer somewhere." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 13 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @the_phish22

A woman says that she and her military veteran husband no longer have pride in the US flag anymore. TikTok user @the_phish22 reveals in a recent video published to the social media platform that her sentiments are "f--ked up." Moreover, she says that her reason for not liking the American flag is attributed to Donald Trump, who secured a second presidential term after besting Kamala Harris in a 2024 landslide victory.

"You know what's f--ked up? I f*cking can't stand seeing the American Flag anymore," she says at the top of the video. "Anytime I see a car that has a sticker or they have the flag on the window tint. People sticking a flag out of their car or truck, people wearing a shirt with the American flag. A house flying a flag, a flag in someone's house window,"

Following this, she delineated her immediate guttural reaction to seeing the flag is to instantly judge people for flying the banner of the country they live in. "My immediate thought is you're a f--king N--i fascist pig," she states.

Admittedly, she said that she feels "f--ked up" about having this sentiment., "Tell me that isn't f--king f--ked up. I know there was a point in time where people were like we need to claim the flag back from these f--king psychopaths. I'm past that point now, I'm past that point," she tells her viewers.

Furthermore, she went on to attribute her hatred towards the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his administration. "The s--t that's happening that motherf--ker and those psychopaths that are in the White House, the s--t they're doing is f--king insane."

Source: TikTok | @the_phish22

The anger @the_phish22 has towards proponents of the Trump administration is definitely outlined in her video. "I f--king hate them, I f--king hate everybody who ... supports them, I f--king hate them. And I hate the American flag right now. And I think it's embarrassing to wear one. To have one hanging," she tells viewers.

Source: TikTok | @the_phish22

She went on, "My husband, he's a f--king veteran he hasn't touched our flag. It's folded up and in a drawer somewhere in our garage. And we don't talk about it, but I know why because he loves hanging it out. He used to love hanging it out for like the 4th of July and s--t. He hasn't touched it in almost 10 f--king years," she says directly into the camera.

Source: TikTok | @the_phish22

Following this, she corrects herself and explains that her husband conflated his pride in the American flag with the Democratic Party. "You know what, I take that back. He took it out and hung it out the day when Biden won. And it stayed up for like a month or so, and then that was it, that was it," she says into the lens.