Woman Pranks BF With Shirtless Plumber Photo, but It's Just AI "He's definitely flirting with me." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 9 2025, 5:52 p.m. ET

It’s always fun to pull a good prank on your significant other, like the sand trap golf prank, but the AI shirtless plumber prank is one for the books — the “best pranks of all time” book, that is. Women are putting their partners’ tempers to the test by cropping a random shirtless dude into photos, usually in their kitchen or bathroom, and then texting the picture to their man to say they hired a plumber to fix something like a leaky pipe or a toilet that won’t stop running.

Naturally, none of the men whose reactions have been captured in TikTok videos take the news well. After all, who wouldn’t get upset after finding out a shirtless handyman is hanging out at home with their partner? Here’s how the trend played out for one couple.

The AI shirtless plumber prank is causing people’s significant others to have a meltdown.

Several people are taking to TikTok to share how the AI shirtless plumber prank played out with their partners, and the reactions are downright hilarious. TikToker @phoebeanddan got her boyfriend good. She starts off telling him she called a plumber because their toilet had been leaking all morning. At this point, everything’s fine; her boyfriend doesn’t seem too worried.

Then she sends him a photo of the supposed “plumber,” an AI-generated shirtless guy kneeling in their bathroom, tools in hand. Her boyfriend, unaware it’s AI, immediately asks why the plumber isn’t wearing a shirt. She calmly replies, “Idk, he said he was hot,” and casually adds that he’s been trying to make small talk.

At this point, her boyfriend waves the red flag, saying, “That’s not normal at all,” and asks if the plumber knows she has a boyfriend. She says he didn’t ask, just that she’s standing nearby because he’s making her uncomfortable.

But then as their conversation continues, she tells her boyfriend she did tell him she’s off the market, and to up the ante, says the plumber asked how tall her boyfriend is. “He asked how TALL I am… why does that matter?” her boyfriend responds, to which she texts back saying she told the “plumber” he’s just under six feet, and says the plumber immediately laughed.

But the antics didn’t stop there. She then tells him the plumber’s done and just asked for some water, and then sends a photo of him (again, AI-generated) sitting shirtless on the couch, smiling with a glass in hand.

Her boyfriend fires back, saying the guy is clearly into her and calls him “disgusting” for sitting on their couch shirtless. At this point, you can tell the TikToker’s boyfriend is heated and he proceeds to remind his girlfriend that he’s on his way home soon.

She then tells him she mentioned that to the plumber, to which the plumber supposedly replied, “That’s plenty of time.” Her boyfriend, now going in with full caps, demands: “PLENTY OF TIME??? FOR WHAT???” This is where the crying laughing emojis belong, because you just know he’s fuming.

But she still doesn’t stop. She tells him the plumber went upstairs to check the shower, then sends a photo of the AI shirtless plumber lying on their bed. Their actual bed!

