“Gaslighting My Boyfriend While He’s Golfing” — Woman’s Sand Trap Photoshop Goes Viral

By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 24 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET

The TikTok couple Mag and Eric (@mag_eric) went viral after featuring a prank a woman pulled on her man while he was out golfing. In the video, Mag showed how she comically "gaslit" her boyfriend into thinking she was seeing him constantly hit his ball into sand traps while he was playing golf.

"Gaslighting my boyfriend while he's golfing," Mag writes in a text overlay of her video, which shows her tracking Eric's location on a smartphone application. An avatar of his face can be seen traversing the grounds. She then screenshots the image and places it over a sand trap.

Next, she saves the image, which makes it look like her significant other has been stuck in the sand bar, calling into question his golfing skills. She followed up the picture message with a duo of texts that read: "Tough luck." Along with, "You're gonna love San Diego there's so much sand here."

Eric simply replied with, "Hahahahahaha" but he then followed up with, "Lmfao I wasn't in the sand." Deciding to take the joke even further, she followed up with additional pictures of him in sand bars. "OK, a few more then ..." she writes in an additional overlay.

She sent those pictures and decided to add even more to the ridicule by writing, "Lmao someone sent me a video of you golfing," which was followed up with footage of a clip of a guy on a beach gently digging away at sand with a small plastic shovel.

He replied with, "I HAVENT EVEN BEEN IN SAND ALL DAY WTF HAHAHAHA," she then ended her video with a woman shrugging emoji as the clip came to a close. There have been other girlfriend to boyfriend pranks that have gone viral and won the hearts of folks online too.

Like the time this one woman and her family convinced her significant other that they sing the pledge of allegiance before dinner. "Our niece brought over a new guy, so of course we had to mess with him & pretend we say the pledge of allegiance" prior to eating a meal.

And then there was this time a guy was miffed that his wife drank his orange Gatorade, so she decided to prank him by filling her refrigerator up with a ton of bottles of the stuff. To top it all off, she also left random bottles of the beverage around the house, documenting their little surprise spots in a clip.

And while these types of videos are great to beef up the viewership of specific online social media accounts, there could be another reason why people love seeing them. That's because there have been studies conducted that show couples who are willing to roast one another end up having longer lasting and more fulfilling relationships.

Science Daily featured a study conducted by Appalachian State University that looked into this very phenomenon. The thesis was rooted in a simple question: Do lovers always tease each other? The rest of the title reads: Study shows how couples handle laughter and banter.

According to the Journal of Research in Personality, which was cited in the study, folks in romantic partnerships who process laughter and comedy in similar ways end up having a better time with one another.

"Laughter plays an important role in romantic relationships — whether or not it's shared together or directed at the significant other. If partners handle laughter or being laughed at in a similar way, they tend to be quite content with their relationship. People who are afraid of being laughed at, on the other hand, are often less happy in their relationship. This also affects their partner and their sexuality, psychologists from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) concluded."

A part of the study saw 154 heterosexual couples queried how they "handle[d] being laughed at and whether they like to laugh at others." While the results of the study didn't definitively state that folks who are constantly roasting each other necessarily had better relationships, it did state that there was meaningful data to be gathered from their findings.

