Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail "I think what we're hoping for now is closure and healing." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 1 2024, 8:06 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's safe to assume that if one is employed as a corrections officer, they probably shouldn't look at the inmates as possible romantic partners. That may seem obvious to most people but Vicky White just couldn't help herself. In 2022 she helped free Casey White, no relation, from an Alabama jail after the two had reportedly fallen in love.

A search for the two of them lasted nearly two weeks and ended in Vicky's death. Casey was apprehended and pleaded guilty to first-degree escape. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, while still waiting to stand trial for a separate first-degree murder charge. Unfortunately, Vicky did not make it, thus making a difficult story even more upsetting. Here's what we know about Vicky White's death.

Source: Netflix

Vicky White's death happened during a high speed car chase.

Vicky and Casey's strange love story is laid out in Netflix's Jailbreak: Love on the Run. Sadly it ended when 56-year-old Vicky crashed a car during a high speed chase. Casey was in the passenger seat and was taken into custody by police. In bodycam footage of the arrest, you can hear authorities say that Vicky had a gun. She then used it to take her own life. It was later revealed Casey and Vicky had a suicide pact that involved him also dying, but in a police shootout, per WHNT.

According to the Daily Mail, hundreds of mourners gathered for Vicky's funeral. The services were held in her hometown of Lexington, Ala. where Vicky was laid to rest in a family plot at the Center Hill Cemetery. As the former corrections officer's coffin was lowered into the ground, doves were released into the hot Alabama air.

Director of Lauderdale County Correctional Facility Jason Butler told the outlet that he believed "everyone is just tired and numb at this point. I choose to focus on the Vicky I know – she was a good friend and a good colleague for 16 years." He went on to say, "I think what we're hoping for now is closure and healing. Her colleagues have to keep on doing their jobs and working day by day

Source: Netflix

Some say Vicky White and Casey White really loved each other.

The Daily Mail also spoke with friends of Vicky's who said they think she and Casey really loved each other. Former inmate Tyler Purser took part in the documentary and he said, "Don't paint it out like he's a monster. Don't paint it out like she was a fool." He then added, "They were just two people [from] different walks of life that fell in love."