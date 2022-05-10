Did Alabama Corrections Officer Vicky White and Inmate Casey White Get Married in Secret?

It’s a love story like no other. Yes, we're talking about the alleged romance between Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White.

On April 29, 2022, the two made headlines after Casey White, who was awaiting trial for murder, escaped from Alabama's Lauderdale County Jail. Vicky White, who was believed to be in a romantic relationship with him, allegedly aided and joined him on his escape.

Per BBC, they made a run for it on her last day at work before retirement.