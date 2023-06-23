Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Stuntin Like Her Bro! Victor Wembanyama's Sister Has Stolen the Hearts of Social Media Who is Victor Wembanyama's sister? The beauty has captured the hearts of social media users after supporting her brother at the 2023 NBA Draft. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 23 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@epsn

The NBA Draft is a time when basketball fans learn a bit more about young talent entering the league. On the flip side, NBA hopefuls learn if their hard work ultimately pays off by landing a spot on their desired teams. On June 22, 2023, the 2023 NBA Draft went off without a hitch as teams selected their rookies. However, once the San Antonio Spurs selected French athlete Victor Wembanyama as their first overall pick, social media erupted.

Of course, folks are excited for Victor to begin his NBA career, but his sister, Eve Wembanyama, has stolen the spotlight and is being minted as the true winner of the night. Here’s the rundown.

Victor Wembanyama’s sister, Eve Wembanyama, is being praised on social media for her beauty and basketball skills.

It’s pretty standard for NBA hopefuls to be spotted with their families and partners while awaiting their NBA Draft fate. However, fans have become obsessed with Eve.

While many folks took the time to pay Eve various compliments — while also shooting their shot — some folks believe she’s a standout since she is seemingly following her big brother's footsteps.

who watched the draft last night and saw Victor wembanyama sister pic.twitter.com/B0psNoCrxg — Kai Shiesty (@GotenKaii) June 23, 2023

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Eve is a baller herself. Currently, she plays overseas in Europe and competed for the LDLC ASVEL Feminine club of the EuroLeague Women League in 2020, per AS.

Also, the outlet shared that Eve played in the 3x3 category for multiple events including the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship and FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers.

Eve Wembanyama’s social media following has nearly doubled since attending the 2023 NBA Draft.

Leave it to folks to create an overnight celebrity! According to the New York Post, Eve had already gained 13,000 followers on Instagram. However, once the beauty was spotted at the NBA Draft and began to trend online, her following blossomed.

As of this writing, Eve has a total of 22,000 followers on Instagram — which nearly doubles her original follower count. Eve’s Instagram feed consists of photos and videos chronicling her life as a baller on the court and shots with Victor, and her other brother Oscar.

Additionally, Eve shares lifestyle content that consists of selfies, photos with her close friends, and her travels over the years. So, seeing that folks are already captivated by her beauty and her skills on the court, it’s only a matter of time before her following triples.