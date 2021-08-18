Simon Cowell Predicts that Victory Brinker Will Be One of the "Biggest Stars" on 'AGT'

Since Victory Brinker made her debut on Season 16 of America's Got Talent , she's been wowing the judges and viewers alike. The nine-year-old opera singer is the first contestant in the NBC show's history to ever get the judges Simon Cowell , Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, and the host, Terry Crews, to push the Golden Buzzer at the same time. The unprecedented move gave Victory a ticket to perform in the live shows — and she has yet to slow down.

During the quarterfinals on the Aug. 17 episode, Victory brought the judges and the audience members to their feet with her rendition of "Casta Diva." Following the performance, Victory may be the one to beat. She could become the youngest winner in the show's history.

When she's not wowing the judges on AGT, the Pennsylvania native is one of 11 children. Her mom, Christine Brinker, has been supporting her backstage, and she's even been Victory's music coach.

Read on to find out more about Victory's parents and her family life, and to learn what Simon had to say about her chances on the show.