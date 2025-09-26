Pastor Voddie Baucham, Jr. Married His College Sweetheart — Meet Her and Their 9 Kids The Baptist pastor and his wife met while attending Rice University. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 26 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@voddiebauchamministries

Pastor Voddie Baucham, Jr. was a prominent voice in the Baptist church and often promoted his conservative views in his sermons and other teachings. In September 2025, Baucham's life was tragically cut short when he passed away at just 56 years old. According to a statement posted on Baucham's church, Voddie Baucham Ministries' Facebook page, he died "after suffering an emergency medical incident" on Sept. 25, 2025.

Baucham's legacy will forever be remembered by those who honored and respected his work. The pastor also left behind a beautiful and significant part of his legacy: his wife and their beautiful family. Here's everything to know about Baucham's wife and children.

Voddie Baucham, Jr. married his wife, Bridget, in 1989.

Baucham spent most of his adult life with his wife, Bridget Linette, in 1989. According to SoapCentral, the couple met while attending college together at Rice University, according to Voddie's 2019 Instagram post. They decided to continue being together after college, and she remained by his side as the First Lady of their church. Bridget was an avid supporter of her husband's ministry and often accompanied him during his services and additional traveling he did to help those in need.

While Bridget has appeared on her husband's social media feeds, she seemingly doesn't have any public accounts of her own. However, Voddie often made sure she knew how appreciated she was. In 2014, the pastor celebrated his and his wife's 25th anniversary with a Facebook post showing that they had consistently fought for their marriage to work. "Grateful today for 25 years (in a row) of marriage to Bridget Baucham," Voddie wrote. "Happy Anniversary!"

Voddie Baucham, Jr. and his wife home schooled their nine children.

Voddie and Bridget's 35-year marriage included them building their familial tribe. According to the Voddie Baucham Ministries' website, the couple had nine children: Jasmine, Trey (Voddie, III), Elijah, Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon. The statement confirming Voddie's death also confirmed he was a grandfather, though it's unclear how many grandchildren he and his wife have.

The robust family spent a significant amount of time together due to Voddie and Bridget home schooling their children. They were committed to educating their children from home, and Voddie often opened up about their experience on his social media accounts. In one post from September 2020, he praised his wife for taking the lead in educating their kids while he was working after he had to teach them alone while she was away due to developing Covid-19.

"Not the Same Without Mom!!!" Voddie wrote. "I always appreciate the work Bridget and other homeschool mom's do. However, when I have to step in, that appreciation grows exponentially. And I say that as a homeschool Dad who already takes over when our kids get to a certain stage. There's a difference between teaching one or two semi-independent highschoolers and having a class with seven kids in four different levels (ages 7-16)."