What Happened to Pastor John Gray? Wife Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Message

On Sunday, July 10, Pastor John Gray's wife Aventer Gray revealed that her husband had suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism on Thursday evening and was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

According to the National Library of Medicine, a "saddle pulmonary embolism (SPE) is a rare type of acute pulmonary embolism (PE) that can lead to sudden hemodynamic collapse and death. The definition of SPE is a visible thrombus located at the bifurcation of the main pulmonary artery, and a diagnosis of SPE suggests the possibility of hemodynamic instability."