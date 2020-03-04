We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Nik Wallenda Comes From a Long Line of Tightrope Walkers — and Family Tragedy

It’s been a while since Nik Wallenda last cheated death with an amazing stunt, so, obviously, he’s doing it again. The King of the Highwire has mastered the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and two super tall towers in Chicago — all on a tightrope. Next up is an attempt to walk a tightrope strung across a volcano. You know, just for kicks. Nik’s volcanic walk will air Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

While Nik’s daredevil career is truly astounding — he has 11 Guinness World Records (so far) — you might not know that he actually comes from a long line of stunt performers known as the Flying Wallendas. Sadly, the Wallenda family has faced tragedy throughout their stunt performing career that spans more than 100 years.