'War Dogs' Is Getting New Life Thanks to Netflix, but Fans Have Some Questions

Movies about arms dealers are nothing new: Remember Nicolas Cage and Jared Leto playing Ukrainian brothers in Lord of War? Not only does it look highly unlikely that the two of them were actually related, but things got even weirder when Leto decided to speak in a Ukrainian accent whereas Cage didn't.

War Dogs doesn't have that dynamic between Miles Teller and Jonah Hill, but the flick's got an ending that has many people scratching their heads and begging to be explained.