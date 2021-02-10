The Surprising Truth of 'War Dogs' Makes It Seem Like Fiction

In 2011, Rolling Stone writer Guy Lawson wrote an article titled, The Stoner Arms Dealers: How Two American Kids Became Big-Time Weapons Traders that would later expand into a novel, Arms and the Dudes. The article caught the attention of director Todd Phillips, who had also obtained Efraim Diveroli's memoir Once a Gun Runner, and he created the dramedy film War Dogs. Now that it's being released on Netflix, viewers want to know: How much of the movie is based on a true story ?

What is the true story of 'War Dogs?'

The story begins with two American friends, Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz. At the time, David was 25 and Efraim was 21. David was working as a masseuse when Efraim offered to cut him in on a major arms deal that beat out even Fortune 500 companies. With nothing but a barely-there internet connection, a steady supply of marijuana, and a handful of college credits between them, they seemingly did the impossible.

Efraim and David picked an ideal time to get into the arms business. To fight wars in both Afghanistan and Iraq, the Bush administration outsourced most facets of America's military operations. Private military contracts were soaring — why shouldn't two enterprising young people get in on the action? They were interested for one reason: to make lots and lots of money.

David himself says in the now-famous Rolling Stone article, "I didn’t plan on being an arms dealer forever — I was going to use the money to start a music career. I had never even owned a gun." Efraim, on the other hand, had family in the arms dealing business, with a father who sold Kevlar jackets to local police and an uncle who sold arms to law enforcement.

