Was Baby Emmanuel Haro Found? His Parents Are Now Prime Suspects in His Disappearance "The case never made sense. Her story never made sense." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 26 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET

If you’ve been following the news about 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro going missing in mid-August 2025, you know his parents, Rebecca and Jake Haro, are now prime suspects. Initially, the mother claimed she was hit over the head one evening while stopped in a Big 5 parking lot at a Yucaipa shopping center. She said she was changing Emmanuel’s diaper when, suddenly, she was knocked out, and when she awoke, Emmanuel was gone.

But the inconsistencies in her and her husband’s story are beginning to add up. That, coupled with the fact that the mother couldn’t shed a single tear during her plea to reporters, and Jake referring to his son in the past tense during the early stages of the search, has many questioning what really happened. Perhaps the most pressing question on everyone’s mind is: Was baby Emmanuel Haro found? Here’s an update.

Was baby Emmanuel Haro found?

As of Aug. 26, 2025, baby Emmanuel Haro has not been found, though the search for his remains is ongoing. However, investigators do believe he is no longer alive. As for his parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, they are now at the center of the investigation, and authorities believe they may have played a role in his disappearance. Foul play has also not been ruled out, ABC7 reported.

Investigators have searched the family’s home in Cabazon multiple times with K-9 units, but nothing has emerged to explain what happened to Emmanuel or where he might be. Meanwhile, both parents have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the news outlet reported. This isn’t the first time Jake has faced legal trouble related to child abuse charges.

@kcalnews A mother, whose 7-month-old baby was taken Thursday night in Southern California as she changed his diaper in her car, is pleading for her son's return. "I'm begging you, please, if you know anything, I'm begging you, please bring him back," Rebecca Haro said of her son Emmanuel. Rebecca, her husband Jake, and their family showed up at the parking lot in Yucaipa, where they say the young mother was hit from behind and their son taken, to hand out flyers and look for answers San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies and K9 units responded Thursday night with scent-tracking dogs and searched for the child and any possible suspects. ♬ original sound - KCAL News

Rebecca is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center, and Jake at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility. According to the outlet, when police tried to clarify statements Rebecca had previously made, she stopped talking to them. Both parents have since retained attorneys to represent them.

Investigators have expanded their search to find baby Emmanuel Haro.

Since authorities believe there may be more to Emmanuel’s disappearance, and likely his death, they’ve expanded their search beyond the Big 5 parking lot, where Rebecca claims he was taken after she was knocked in the head just after someone said, “Hola.” On Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office issued an update on Instagram, saying detectives had searched the westbound shoulder of the 60 Freeway near Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley with cadaver dogs.

While Jake was photographed at the location wearing a red jumpsuit in a remote field as authorities searched for Emmanuel’s body, ABC7 noted that he did not assist with the search. The sheriff’s department added, “The search has concluded, and Emmanuel was not located. The investigation to find Emmanuel continues.”

While community members are glad authorities are working diligently to locate baby Emmanuel, some expressed concern about the specific search location, which is known for its wildlife and could make finding him more difficult if he was left there.