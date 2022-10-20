Alabama Football Player Jermaine Burton Appears to Hit a Female Tennessee Fan in Viral TikTok
As a recent transfer to the position of wide receiver for Alabama Crimson Tide at the University of Alabama, Jermaine Burton has already played an integral role in helping the team achieve success. Prior to January 2022, he also grew recognition on the national stage by playing for Calabasas High School in Calabasas, Calif., as well as playing for the University of Georgia's Georgia Bulldogs.
However, the latest reason why Burton is making headlines isn't because of his successes as a football player. Instead, it seems as though the athlete may be dealing with the repercussions of allegedly hitting a fan of the opposing team while walking off the field. With that being said, was Burton arrested? Here's what we know so far.
Was Jermaine Burton arrested? Emily Isaacs posted a TikTok that appeared to show him hitting a fan.
A TikTok video originally shared to TikTok by user @emilyisaacs (who is now on private) shows Burton walking off of a football field after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers. As he's passing a crowd, a female Tennessee fan appears to be celebrating in his path. This prompts Burton to thrust his arm out toward the fan's head. As Burton continues to walk past after striking her, she can be seen holding her head and looking at him.
As of the time of writing, Jermaine has not been arrested for allegedly hitting the Tennessee fan. Per CBS, the University of Alabama issued a statement about the video, but no subsequent action has been taken yet.
"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on Oct. 19, 2022. "We are currently working to gather information."
Who is Jermaine Burton?
Born on June 28, 2001, Jermaine Demetrius Burton is from Calabasas, Calif., per Wikipedia. Little is known about his childhood, but he attended Calabasas High School and garnered enough attention as a young player to be invited into the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.
Springing off of his successes in high school, Burton committed to the University of Georgia to play with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020. As a freshman, he played in 10 games total. During those, he scored three touchdowns, 404 yards, and 27 receptions.
As a sophomore, Burton played in 12 games total where he scored five touchdowns, 497 yards, and 26 receptions
In January 2022, Burton announced that he would be transferring to the University of Alabama to play with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was drafted as a wide receiver and since joining the team has snagged 18 catches over 266 yards as well as three touchdowns.
However, with the repercussions of his on-field actions still undecided, only time will tell if Burton even has the opportunity to continue to increase those game statistics with Alabama.