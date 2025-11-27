Mr. Bean Is a "Clumsy Mischievous Alien" — Really?! Here's the Scoop About the Theory "I thought he was just British!" By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 27 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Unless you've been living under a rock since the series first debuted in the 1990s, you probably know who Mr. Bean is. An impossibly quirky, clumsy, and frequently problematic fellow played by Rowan Atkinson, Mr. Bean has become a staple the world over in physical comedy collections.

But 2025 brought some revelations for long-time fans of the character. A theory suggests that Mr. Bean was actually an alien in the original television series and the movies produced by Universal. There are hints here and there, but it's still a jaw-dropping theory for many. Here's what we know about the theory and whether or not it's true.

Was Mr. Bean an alien?

Mr. Bean constantly finds himself in impossible situations, and physical comedy is the way out, luckily for us. But his unusual characteristics and personality quirks have always made him a little extra. Are they, in fact, extraterrestrial? There may have been some hints all along, including the fact that the very first scene in the first episode of the Mr. Bean television series shows our beloved quirky character landing on the ground after apparently being deposited by a UFO.

If that wasn't convincing enough for you, consider an interview from Rowan Atkinson himself. In a 1997 interview with The Buffalo News, Rowan mused when discussing the tone of voice he uses for Mr. Bean's rare vocalizations, "I don't know, really. I've really just always enjoyed croaky tones. It seemed to fit the character. He has a slightly alien aspect to him." OK, we admit, that's not exactly confirmation.

But in November 2025, TikTok user @patchedwoods said that they went to watch the series on a streaming service, and the description of the series read, "Mr Bean (portrayed by Sir Rowan Sebastian Atkinson) is a lazy, crazy, clumsy, mischievous, and destructive lunatic alien who has fallen to Earth." While we couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the supposed video description, enough people on social media have seen the video that it's become a sensation.

@patchedwoods i feel gaslit i just thought he was the funny silly relatable man on television what did i miss ??? time to watch twenty years later i guess

People have some big feelings about finding out the Mr. Bean alien theory may be true.

On TikTok, people are completely rattled by the revelation. One person cried, "I JUST THOUGHT HE WAS SPECIAL," while another quipped, "I thought he was just British!"

Another person, recalling Mr. Bean's unceremonious first scene, wrote, "Is that why he falls from the sky...?" But another person, who was clearly in the know all along, explained, "Lol that's literally the plot, he's discovering humans for the first time, that's why he's so weird."

Some fans likened the revelation to learning that Stuart Little is actually just a small boy in the book, rather than the mouse he's portrayed as in the popular movies. Or how Hello Kitty is actually a small girl with cat ears, rather than an actual cat.