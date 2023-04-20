Home > Television Source: Getty Images Did Music Icon Prince Made a Cameo In 'New Girl'? Zoey Dechanel Speaks on It Was Prince in 'New Girl'? Word on social media is that the late music icon appeared on the series and surprised the cast. Here's what we know. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 20 2023, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Fox’s hit series New Girl hasn’t been on the small screen since its Season 7 finale in May 2018, but the show continues to spark interest. The series highlights Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel), and her big move to Los Angeles. Jessica moves in with three men, Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris).

Throughout their time living with one another, the roommates, who are in their early thirties, deal with the ebbs and flows of career issues and relationship dynamics. Interestingly, rumors have long run rampant that late music icon Prince had a collaboration on the show. And of course, social media users want answers. So, was Prince in New Girl? Here’s what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to discuss Prince appearing on ‘New Girl.’ Which episode did he feature on?

Prince actually did appear on New Girl. The late music icon appeared on Season 3, Episode 14. On April 18, 2015, Zooey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss how Prince’s appearance on the show came about.

“It was the highlight of my whole life,” Zooey told Jimmy about Prince being on the show. “It was so amazing to just get to hang out with Prince. Zoey shared that everyone wasn't sure if Prince would actually come to set but things worked at the last minute. She also shared that she received an email from Prince’s manager initially inquiring about being on the show.

“I was actually the first person to get an email about him wanting to be on the show,” Zooey tells Jimmy. “I got a cold email from his manager and it was like the most on-brand Prince email … really too on-brand. I thought this has to be a prank but I had several people check it out and it turned out it was his manager.”

Prince passed away in 2016.