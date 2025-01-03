Wayne Osmond Was a Devoted Father to Five Children — All About His Kids Wayne died on Jan. 1, 2024, at the age of 73. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 3 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nathanosmond;@amyocook

Music icon Wayne Osmond, a beloved member of the legendary Utah-based group The Osmonds, passed away on Jan. 1, 2024. Performing alongside his brothers Alan, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy, Wayne helped propel their barbershop-style group to international fame, selling over 77 million records. Donny Osmond confirmed on Instagram that Wayne had passed away from a stroke. Wayne leaves behind not only a musical legacy but also five children, whom he welcomed with his wife Kathlyn Louise White.

One of his daughters, Amy, joined other Osmond family members on Instagram to share a heartfelt family statement confirming his passing. They wrote, "His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter has influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert." So, who are Wayne’s children? Let’s take a closer look.

Wayne Osmond was a father to five kids: Amy, Steve, Gregory, Sarah, and Michele.

Source: Instagram/@amyocook Wayne Osmond's daughter, Amy Cook, with her husband Jeff.

Throughout his life, Wayne Osmond didn’t just become a teen idol and create unforgettable music — he was also a devoted father to five children: Amy Kathryn, Steven Wayne, Gregory William, Sarah Elizabeth, and Michele Jennifer.

Like her father, Amy, who was born on Nov. 26. 1976, has five children of her own. She's currently married to Jeff Cook. It's clear Amy shared a strong bond with her father, which she highlighted in a heartfelt 2024 Father’s Day message. She thanked him for teaching, loving, and encouraging her, writing, "No matter what, I always know you are there for me, cheering me on. I am so proud to be your daughter and love you so much!"

Steven, born on Sept. 6, 1978, has kept a relatively low profile despite his father’s fame, as has Wayne’s other son, Gregory, who was born on Jan. 19, 1981.

Sarah Elizabeth, born on Sept. 20, 1982, also appears to stay out of the spotlight and isn’t active on social media, or does an excellent job of keeping her account private. However, she was featured in a touching photo with her sister Amy, both embracing their father in a loving hug. The photo was part of a carousel shared by Amy in her post announcing their father's passing.

Source: Insatgram/@amyocook Wayne Osmond with his two daughters, Sarah (middle) and Amy (right).

Wayne’s youngest child, daughter Michele Jennifer, born on Aug. 30, 1986, has chosen to keep a relatively low profile, much like most of her siblings. While Amy tends to be the one sharing memorable family moments — some of which include her father — other members of the Osmond family, like Wayne’s nephew David Osmond, also had a close-knit bond with him. David, the son of Wayne’s brother Alan, even had the privilege of performing alongside his uncle on stage.

