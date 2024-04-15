Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Starbucks Just Introduced Three New Refreshers That Contain Chili Powder Starbucks' new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers are available in Dragonfruit, Pineapple and Strawberry. Is the spice worth the hype? By Kelly Corbett Apr. 15 2024, Published 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Starbucks

Last month, Starbucks introduced lavender to its menu and two drinks: The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha. Each sip gave off a delicate, airy, and "nice stroll in the park on a spring day" vibe. It was a flavor profile that didn't just tantalize your taste buds, but boosted your mood, too.

Article continues below advertisement

But if you've been craving something with more of a zing, a kick, or a whole mood, wait until you get your hands on these new Starbucks baddies. Starting April 16, the coffee chain is upping the ante with the introduction of its Spicy Lemonade Refreshers beverages, which contain a very special ingredient: Spicy chili powder! Fortunately, Distractify got to try this trio of refreshers and we've shared our thoughts below.

Source: Starbucks

Article continues below advertisement

A few notes on Starbucks' Spicy Lemonade Refreshers

If your spice tolerance isn't super high and you like your guacamole "mild," you might want to consider ordering some water to accompany your refresher. But don't worry—this bad girl's club of drinks isn't anything to be afraid of.

These drinks are available for a very limited time this spring while supplies last.

Source: Starbucks

Article continues below advertisement

I'm not saying you should, but if you accidentally poured a little vodka or tequila in one of these refreshers, it would probably taste insanely good.

And if you're not into refresher drinks, Starbucks also offers a Spicy Cream Cold Foam, which combines the chain's classic cold foam with chili powder.

The Spicy Dragonfruit Refresher puts me in the mood for gardening or reading a nice book.

Source: Starbucks

The Spicy Dragonfruit Refresher mixes mango and exotic dragonfruit flavors shaken with ice, real dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. If you already love Starbucks Dragonfruit Refresher, this is a much more tropical version. It's a well-rounded-bodied beverage with a kick that's not too overpowering.

Article continues below advertisement

Personally, I think it's the middle child of the spicy squad. It's good, but puts me in the mood to garden or find a bench at the park to sit and read.

The Spicy Pineapple Refresher put me in the mood text me ex.

Source: Starbucks

Next, comes the Spicy Pineapple Refresher, which kind of gives virgin margarita vibes. It blends pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, real pineapple pieces, zesty lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. The chili powder combined with the pineapple and passionfruit makes for a loud, fun drink.

Article continues below advertisement

It's the 3 p.m. beverage you want on a Friday to amp yourself up for the weekend. It's an adrenaline rush, and not to sound cliche, but like a party in a cup. I would sober text my ex after one of these. It's definitely the wildest of the bunch.

The Spicy Strawberry Refresher puts me in the mood for a girl's night.

Source: Starbucks

And finally, the Spicy Strawberry Refresher combines the sweet flavors of strawberry and acai shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade, and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. This was my favorite drink, but that's because I have a sweet tooth and find it to be the most "swicy," aka sweet and spicy. It's a girl's girl drink. After downing one of these, I wanted to text my girls, go shopping, or re-watch Sex and the City.