Newlyweds Send $240 Invoice to Guests Who Didn’t Show Up to Destination Wedding

Is there anything more unnecessarily stressful than wedding planning? I would argue that if you're getting so worked up over celebrating your special day to the point where the day itself becomes more important than that special someone you're spending the rest of your life with, well, then you probably don't think that special someone is so special.

But that hasn't stopped the wedding industry from being worth a whopping $52.1 billion in the United States as of 2021 . People go through some insane lengths to ensure that the day they tie-the-knot goes exactly as planned, but because we're all apart of this imperfect human race where people's words are about as interchangeable as underwear, things inevitably go awry.

And while you could file business complaints with individuals performing services for your wedding, it's not like you can slap a no-show guest with an invoice.

Whether it's the caterer trying to screw you on portions, the DJ rolling too hard that they start playing scary the kind of gospel, or guests who RSVP'ed who end up being no shows, there are any number of things that can go wrong with a person's wedding day.

That's exactly what this Chicago couple did to guests who bailed on their destination wedding.

It's hard not to let out an anguished sigh whenever you get invited to a destination wedding. The absolute narcissism it takes to expect your close friends and family to upend all of their plans and schedules and then hop on a plane, forking over a ton of money and time in the process, just to see you do what every other slob who's afraid of dying alone at a venue where folks wearing white polyester outfits are getting paid $1.10 an hour to pretend like they care about you, is unreal.

Of course, you always have the choice to just opt out of the destination wedding, right? There's no need to tell the soon-to-be-married folks that you're going to show up. Maybe you send them a little check in the mail or tick a box off their wedding registry and plan on seeing them when they're back from their honeymoon. No harm no foul, right?

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

But what about the guests who say that they're going to show up no matter what and that they will be there and they're super looking forward to the matrimonial extravaganza? What happens when you save their spot at the destination wedding venue and everything it entails, and you're out a few bucks because they decided last minute not to show?

Some would say that's the cost of doing business, and that business is getting married. Sure, it's a grimy thing to do, but some people were raised to think that their excuses are being accepted while they meanwhile are secretly loathed and/or not trusted by anyone who views them as absolute flakes.

You know what, barring a hospital worthy emergency you have an obligation to show up. People pay per plate & they can reduce the number of dinners with a reasonable notice; so honestly I'm here for it. — Lia Marie (@Liamarie_life) August 25, 2021

HuffPost editor Philip Lewis posted a photo of a wedding invoice from the couple, Doug & Dedra who held their wedding at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica. And it's about as legitimate looking of an invoice as it gets.

You realize there is a global pandemic and these folks thought it wise to fly down to Jamaica and have a party with 100 people? Yeah, there is a good excuse for people not wanting to potentially catch a virus. — Eric aka Jack (@hopfoto) August 29, 2021

There are 7 different digits in the invoice number (how many people did they invite to this wedding?!) and judging from the slip it appears that the cost of dinner was $120, something that Doug and Dedra planned on recouping from the no shows who first said that they were coming to the destination wedding but then never showed.

I understand being upset about no show guests for a small wedding but sending an invoice is too much. pic.twitter.com/CO7s580x9P — KD (@Fly_Sistah) August 24, 2021

The invoice was first sent out on August 18, 2021 and graciously gives the recipient a full 30 days to render payment through a variety of different options.

Wait, so the bridal couple chose to have an expensive wedding in Negril (why do I doubt they're from there?) in the middle of a pandemic and are blaming and charging guests for no shows? — Misha (@MissMishaSays) August 25, 2021

Why are commenters acting like ghosting is acceptable? Knowing damn well that if they get ghosted for anything they are ready to go to defcon 5. — CMD (@Pharze) August 28, 2021

What people seem to really be getting a kick out of is the "notes" section of the invoice. It reads: "This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn't call or give us proper notice that you wouldn't be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance."

Nah, this is petty. You create a budget for any event in advance. Either you can afford it if everyone shows up or not. No shows at a wedding might be personally hurtful but guests don't owe you shit. — Leona's Love Quest 💕 (@LeonasLoveQuest) August 24, 2021

Not sure I'd have been able the send the invoice but the bride/groom make a damn good point. You didn't show up or call?! That's seriously rude. — EC10677 (@EC10677) August 25, 2021

The invoice continues: "You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!"

The New York Post was able to identify the folks who sent the invoice as Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee. Simmons posted a copy of the invoice on his Facebook page and appended the hashtag #PETTYPOST and spoke about the document.

I have zero issue with this. Don't be an A-Hole and not show. It's super easy to say, oh man, I can't make your wedding in Jamaica. Not like you forgot it was a local event down the street.🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rebecca Lovin (@beckylovin) August 29, 2021

Just because you get an invoice doesn't mean you have to pay it.



A fool sent me an invoice for a class reunion before even asking if I was attending.



People will try you! — Kokopelli (@KokopelliEnt) August 25, 2021

While speaking with the outlet, he said that although the post was indeed "petty" he was "not some trifling person who is going to bill somebody." Simmons, the frustrated groom who helped craft the invoice, says that it was more about the principle of not calling someone who was planning a destination wedding and less about the money that was wasted.

I’d send it back right away pic.twitter.com/LHa7EAC1ng — Hedgehog no. 1 (@hedgehogkibble) August 24, 2021

You RSVPed and didn’t show? If so, that is some lame-ass shit. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 24, 2021

"Four times we asked, 'Are you available to come, can you make it?,' and they kept saying 'Yes.' We had to pay in advance for Jamaica - this was a destination wedding."

Beyond tacky especially during a pandemic. If you can’t afford a wedding, elope don’t bill your former friends. — RockOn RockChic (@HangryTweeeter) August 24, 2021

What’s next? Another invoice if you don’t receive the proper amount of money or received a gift you didn’t want? It sucks. Had both no shows and got stiffed by people on gifts. But I invited them. If you’re so concerned about money, go get married at City Hall and call if a day. — Rob Calabrese (@rcalabrese215) August 25, 2021

Folks on social media were having a field day in responding to the posted invoice. Some nearly broke their necks climbing on a high horse to shame the couple for having a "wedding in a pandemic."

Imagine, having a wedding in a pandemic. Then sending invoices to those who didn't show.



I swear this letter would be the last time I ever contacted them as a friend. — ᒍᗩIᑕEE 🏳️‍🌈 (@justj4icee) August 24, 2021

So, RSVP'ing you're going during a pandemic, confirming you're attending during final headcount, then not calling is OK because pandemic? You have no idea what the reason for the no-shows is. You're blaming the couple for people not honoring their commitments? — JLeon (@j_leon70) August 25, 2021

Then there were others who thought that while it was whack of the guests to confirm multiple times and not show up, it was ultimately lame of Doug & Dedre to post an invoice about it.

All that is good but you don’t charge no-show guests regardless if they confirmed it not. Not saying what the “friends” did was right but I guess what you do is find new and better friends and get over it. — A.F.V (@afvr75) August 29, 2021

This is such a tacky thing to do. I'd pay and never again speak with them.



That said, if I missed a wedding when I had confirmed attendance, I would be profusely apologetic and would insist on paying for my "seat" (along with getting them my present). — Keni 💉💉 (@KeniLF) August 25, 2021

Then there were those who thought that the couple should most certainly pay up and that the letter basically stated what everyone was thinking in the first place.

$240 is a lot to waste. …if there’s not proper excuse for not showing, they owe them people lol. — Magnegra (@Daniellesssssss) August 24, 2021

This is justified. I wish I had the balls to do it to people who no showed last minute. Had up until 3 days before to give a heads up. Imagine your friend paying for a really nice dinner at the most expensive steakhouse for you and then you no show despite them paying already — Bruce Pierre (@thedoublebruce) August 28, 2021