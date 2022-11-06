In 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' the Narrator Isn't Who You Think It Is

Weird Al is known for parody and Daniel Radcliffe is known for going after artistically challenging roles. So, when the master of parody asked Radcliffe for help making Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which would also be a parody of autobiographical films like Rocketman, Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody, etc. of course he accepted the role.

During the many musical numbers, whenever Radcliffe opens his mouth, we hear a voice-over done by the actual Weird Al Yankovic. Al doesn't play every role in the film you may have expected him to, though.