People Can't Stop Laughing at the Way This Mom Would Spell Their Baby Names

Coming up with a baby name is a difficult process, and it doesn't help when people overcomplicate matters by taking egregious liberties when it comes to spelling said baby names.
Now I get why someone would want to do something unique for their kid: they want them to stand out amongst all the "regular named" folks. On the other hand, they don't want to give them a name that sounds too out of the ordinary, either.
So they go the "weirdly spelled" name route. David becomes "Daaved", or Patricia turns into "Paetrisha". I totally know where these parents are coming from, it's way easier to just throw in some extra consonants and vowels into a kid's name to help them appear to be different from the rest of the pack, than you know, raising them to actually have great personalities and strong work ethics to get themselves to stand out based on their actions.
Not to say that the two are mutually exclusive, but it's kind of hard to take anyone seriously when they're doing something as pretentious and roastworthy as naming their kid "Taylee", or even considering it. But I guess I shouldn't talk - my name is Mustafa.
Which begged this question from Twitter user Sean Yun: if this viral mom was in charge of naming you, how would your name be spelled?
I'm assuming mine would be Moostaughhfa if that was the case. Thankfully, everyone on Twitter chimed in and provided some truly hilarious results. It's scary how on the money some of these are. Take a look and see for yourself.
The premise is simple: to over-complicate the standard spelling of a well-known name for no reason whatsoever. And the social media platform delivered in aces.
Some people had more of an issue with the fact that the mom in question decided to name her child "Lakynn", but personally, I take more issue with the fact that she thought "Nayvie" was a viable name for a human. And what's with "McKarty"? It sounds like the moniker for a character in a whimsical racing game for the Nintendo Switch.
While the subject of "black names" have come up in more than a few comedians' stand-up routines, people are quick to point out that "white names" can also be pretty abysmal, too. GQ penned an article that featured some humdingers like Kairo, Kace, Kashton, and Jaxxton, with many others that are equally laughable.
Psychology Today even commented on the phenomenon and provided a pretty in-depth analysis as to why some parents give their kids unusual names. Their findings confirmed what I hypothesized earlier in this article (excuse me while I give myself a self-congratulatory pat on the back.)
There are a few reasons, the first being that parents want their kids to stand out. They don't want their children to share the same name as a bunch of other snot-nosed brats in their class. Never mind the fact that "common" names have been steadily falling out of fashion for the last few decades, though.
PT also thinks that a rise in individualistic thinking and seeing individualism as an ultimately positive trait between the years of 2008-2010, during the Great Recession, helped contribute to the society gravitating towards more uncommon names.
They write: "we found that the trend toward unique names continued during the recession, especially for boys. Unique names are more common now than they were 10 years ago. Between 2004 and 2006, 34 percent of boys received a name among the 50 most popular, compared to 30 percent during the 2008-2010 recession years, and 28 percent in the post-recession years of 2011-15. For girls, the decline went from 24 percent to 22 percent to 21 percent. The trend is not due to growing ethnic diversity: It was the same in racially homogenous states such as Maine and Vermont."
The publication further stated that the concern with individualism is heavily rooted in self-positivity: "They view themselves more positively, are more supportive of gender and racial equality, and are less empathic, less concerned for others, and less civic-minded than previous generations."
While I find it funny that someone would go out of their way to spell "Shawn" as "Xioaughn", it's also comforting that folks with more common sounding names will have to go through the same trouble as I did when I was growing up. Having to hear, "how do you spell that" over and over again got a bit tiring for me, so let everyone feel the same mild annoyance as I did growing up.
