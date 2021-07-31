Racewalking Is Not the Weirdest Sport to Have Ever Been at the Olympics

No, this is not the same as the synchronized swimming event that is currently a part of the Summer Games. Instead of competing as a team, it was quite literally one person performing a similar routine. How does one swim in a synchronized manner if they're the only one in the water? The point of this event was to synchronize your moves to the music (something the current event also does) and those with the best routines scored the most points. This event lasted through the 1992 Games.