Wendy's Is Offering Free Burgers Right Now — Here's How to Get One

Despite what you may have heard from your parents, it appears that some of life's greatest gifts do — in fact — come free. Wendy's is currently doling out complimentary burgers to its customers for the next several weeks, while a variety of other fast food chains are doing their part and offering free food during these undeniably tough times.

How can customers get free Wendy's burgers while they're still hot? Stay tuned for more information regarding the chain's unreal sandwich giveaway.

Those who place mobile orders in the morning, on the other hand, can score a free Breakfast Baconator instead. The Breakfast Baconator sandwich has grilled sausage, a ton of American cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, eggs, and gooey Swiss cheese sauce between two toasted sesame seed buns. If we were in your shoes, we'd opt for the early morning option — it's pretty unreal, to be completely honest.

Wendy's is doling out free Dave's Single burgers with every mobile purchase , according to Delish, regardless of the price of the order. Whether you were simply placing an order for a Frosty, fries, or a few nuggets, you'll have the opportunity to score a free sandwich with it. Dave's Single burger features a quarter-pound of beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion. Let's face it: you're getting a seriously awesome bang for your buck right now.

Later on in the day, customers can also get a $1 Double Stack with any mobile purchase, a free Kids' Meal with any mobile purchase, and $2 off any full-size entree salad. These offers are available for the foreseeable future.

If you aren't in the mood for a sandwich, however, the app and Wendy's online offers page shows a slew of incredible deals. During breakfast hours, customers can get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with any purchase, as well as BOGO Bacon or Sausage Croissants for $1, or $1 small Frosty-ccinos (yes, they exist, and they're absolutely marvelous).

If Wendy's isn't available in your area, other chains are currently offering freebies.

Through April 20, Burger King is also doling out free burgers to students nationwide via an "exclusive student menu," that can only be accessible by solving various math, biology, chemistry, and English questions, according to the brand. Burger King will post daily "problems" to their Instagram and Facebook pages, and students can shoot their shot by simply entering the answer in the Burger King app. Remember: no cheating!

Additionally, Midwestern fast food giant, Steak N' Shake, is currently running their Free Fries for All campaign until further notice. To get in on the deal, customers can simply visit any participating drive-thru location, and request an order of those crunchy, salty taters free of charge, according to a press release. It's a greasy, glorious miracle.