Photos of Wess Roley's Family Wearing Pro-Trump Hats Have Surfaced — Here's What We Know "It didn't make sense that he was shooting firefighters." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 1 2025, 2:23 p.m. ET

Two firefighters in Idaho are dead, while one was injured after a gunman opened fire on the first responders. The incident occurred after firefighters were called about a brush fire at Canfield Mountain, just north of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday, June 29. The suspect, who authorities believe took his own life, has been identified as 20-year-old Wess Roley. Police believe he set the fire intentionally as some sort of ambush.

Details about Roley are steadily emerging as law enforcement continues to investigate the crimes. The suspect's grandfather told NBC News that his grandson had aspirations of becoming a firefighter. "He actually really respected law enforcement," said Dale Roley. "He loved firefighters." Roley's parents have yet to comment on the situation. Here's what we know so far.

Wess Roley's parents went through a difficult divorce.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Roley's mother filed an order of protection against her then-husband in October 2015. Heather Lynn Cuchiara alleged that Jason Roley showed up at her house and threatened to kill himself. He was subsequently arrested and charged with criminal damage and assault after Jason allegedly pushed her down, broke her cell phone, and punched holes in a wall.

In another incident from November 2015, Cuchiara said that Jason informed her he would be "waiting outside with a sniper rifle." The order of protection Cuchiara requested also extended to her son, who was 10 at the time. She previously expressed anxiety over the fact that Jason allegedly had drugs and guns in his home. In turn, Jason requested a court hearing, claiming he had no intention of hurting anyone and calling Cuchiara a liar. They divorced in November 2015.

As of July 2025, Jason's Facebook profile picture is a tribute to the firefighters who were killed. Several people in the comments have shared their condolences as well as words of support for Jason. He is remarried and has children with his second wife. A quick look at Jason's Facebook photos shows no recent pictures of Wess Roley.

Cuchiara's Instagram is still open to the public and features a 20th birthday post about Wess Roley dated May 1, 2025. "I am so proud of the young man you have become," she wrote in the caption. "I love you my son!" That post, and several others, is filled with comments from strangers who are blaming Cuchiara for what her son allegedly did.

Heather Lynn Cuchiara and her second husband reportedly supported Donald Trump.

Cuchiara got married again to Tony Cuchiara, whose Instagram is also public but sparse. In photos shared on social media, Cuchiara and Tony are wearing MAGA hats while posing in front of the White House. This picture is not on Cuchiara's Instagram, which primarily features posts about dog grooming, archery, and her son.

Roley's grandfather also told NBC News that his grandson lived with him in Oklahoma before moving to Idaho to live with his father. This was in the summer of 2024, after Roley graduated from high school in Phoenix, Ariz., where Cuchiara lived. Dale said his grandson was nervous and kind of a loner, but figured that's how kids were nowadays. He learned to be a tree-climber, like his father, partially in preparation for becoming a firefighter.