What Does 45-47 Mean on Donald Trump's Hat? We've Got the Tea! The president often wears the MAGA hat in public. By Niko Mann Published June 23 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People want to know what 45-47 means on the "Make America Great Again" hat that President Donald Trump often wears while attending public events.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's MAGA hat was a staple in his first run for the presidency, and after he became the POTUS for a second term, his MAGA hat came back with him, with one change. Trump's hat also has the numbers 45-47 embroidered into it, and the reason is pretty simple.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What does 45-47 mean on Trump's hat?

The numbers 45-47 on Trump's hat stand for him being elected as the 45th and 47th president of the United States. As you may recall, Trump lost the 2020 election, and as a result, he encouraged a mob of his followers to descend on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, as the election results declaring President Joe Biden the winner were being certified by Congress.

According to the American Oversight Committee, five people were killed as the violent rioters targeted "members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence for their having refused to succumb to Trump’s attempts to overturn the election in his favor." Many people believe that Trump and his supporters use 45-47 because it actually stands for the 45 through 47, as opposed to 45 and 47, meaning Trump was really the 45th, 46th, and 47th president, because they falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen.

Article continues below advertisement

So, I have a real question. A question I think is pretty logical.



Does anyone think that Trump is walking around, still wearing a hat with a mistake on the side?



Does anyone think he is unaware of what he is wearing?



Or unaware after selling millions of them?



45-47......… pic.twitter.com/3rT2vftFOo — Joe Rambo (@BrainStorm_Joe) June 18, 2025

One Trump supporter on X pretty much admitted 45-47 means 45 through 47. "So, I have a real question. A question I think is pretty logical," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Does anyone think that Trump is walking around, still wearing a hat with a mistake on the side? Does anyone think he is unaware of what he is wearing? Or unaware after selling millions of them? 45-47," they continued. "Think about it. Not 45, 47..... Not 45/47.... Not even 45&47. Does Trump make unintentional mistakes? Would he continue to make that mistake for YEARS?! 45-47 looks good in white though... Jusayin. 45 through 47. Biden doesn't know he's alive."

Ready to switch your wireless to a company that "puts America first?" Wait no longer.



Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. launched a new wireless service called Trump Mobile. The service costs $47.45 per month, referencing President Donald Trump's terms in office.



READ MORE:… pic.twitter.com/oYJPsvRmWk — The National Desk (@TND) June 16, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump is also using the 45-47 for his new mobile phone company, Trump Mobile. Donald Trump, Jr., announced the family business was branching out into the wireless phone industry by unveiling a $499 smartphone with plans that will cost $47.45 per month. "Today, we're here to introduce Trump Mobile," he said. "We've partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure real Americans can get true value from their mobile carriers."

"We are going to be introducing an entire package of products where people can come and they can get telemedicine on their phones for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance on their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world," he added.