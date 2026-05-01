West Wilson’s Raya Profile Reportedly Spotted After Reunion "Surprised not in the least." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 1 2026, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @wrestling.conrad - @amandabatula

One of the biggest dramatic narratives to come out of Summer House is the dissolution of Kyle Brooke and Amanda Batula's marriage. Shortly after the couple broke up, Amanda became involved with West Wilson, and many folks think that the two were in a romantic relationship even when she was still married. In another plot twist, folks online have flocked to social media, claiming that West Wilson is actually on the dating site Raya while Amanda still has feelings for him.

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West Wilson from 'Summer House' purportedly spotted on Raya.

TikTok user Stephanie (@stephwithdadeets) published a TikTok highlighting these claims. In her video, she goes over some people on social media who purportedly spotted West's Raya dating profile. She also delineated how Amanda was seemingly acting cold toward Kyle while they were still married, as she wouldn't reply to his messages.

"Word on the street is that West is already back on Raya ... that didn't take too long. Seems like his, 'let me stick with Amanda until the reunion duties' are up," Stephanie says to her followers. Following this, the TikToker highlighted an X post where someone claimed to have seen West on the popular dating application.

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Source: Instagram | @wrestling.conrad

Another user on the app wrote that they're on Raya and they've seen West's profile pop up several times. What's more is that they mentioned that the reality TV personality has been actively maintaining his account. "Honestly, after listening to the linked audio from the Summer House reunion, not surprised because Mandy's going so hard you would think she's in love with him, the way she's defending this situationship."

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"And this boy like leaves the reunion and hops on Raya. And you know what after hearing those leaked audios and hearing her tone towards Ciara, you deserve that, Manda." You also deserve it because it is very clear that when you were still married to Kyle, before the separation, you definitely were with West, allegedly," she says, casting further shade on the woman.

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Afterwards, her video then cuts to a picture of Kyle in a talking head style interview during his time on Summer House, along with a string of three unanswered text messages he sent to Amanda. They read: "Hey babe, taking off." "Hey babe, landed." And finally: "Great set! Calling it a night."

Stephanie offered up her commentary on these messages Amanda didn't reply to: "Let's just listen to Kyle explain the one way texts between him and Amanda. And you know what I think Kyle had a gut feeling. Like the way he says oh but she responded when West said this."

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streets are saying west was on raya yesterday liking someone’s profile…oh mandy🎷🎷🎷🎷🎷🎷#summerhouse pic.twitter.com/ZzhvyZHQ0n — row (@westxallens) April 28, 2026 Source: X | @westxallens

Then, she includes footage of Kyle laying down in bed texting Amanda: "Hi, texted you earlier but didn't hear back. I'm home now and going to bed. Talk tomorrow. Miss you." Kyle then went on to call his text thread with Amanda, "depressing."

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Afterwards, he says that the only text correspondence he saw from Amanda was in a Summer House group chat. West was in this same thread where he penned: "Best night of my life," to which Amanda replied: "Damn." Stephanie speculated that her text message conversations with West were probably more active than the one she had with her ex husband.

Can confirm: I’m on raya and I’ve seen him multiple times, with new photos that he’s posted on his instagram within the last 1-2 months! — mia 𓁺 (@rosemiaa_) April 28, 2026 Source: X | @rosemiaa_