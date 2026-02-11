The Difference Between Regular and “Make a Difference” Noah Kahan Tickets Some Noah Kahan tour tickets do more than secure a seat — they help fund treatment and mental-health support. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 11 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Noah Kahan may have noticed that some tickets to his performances are marked as “Make a Difference Tickets.” The wording is intentional. The label is a ticket option, and sometimes a separate listing, linked to the singer's charitable initiative.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah is a Vermont singer-songwriter who came into the music scene with a New England-coded folk-pop vibe. He’s best known for “Stick Season,” which has more than one billion Spotify streams, according to MyStreamCount. Noah has also made mental health advocacy a huge part of his platform. Beyond speaking openly about his own experiences, he launched The Busyhead Project to expand resources and funding. That mission directly connects to the “Make a Difference” ticket program.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are “Make a Difference" tickets?

“Make a Difference” tickets are charity-linked tickets. Venues state that a portion of the proceeds from each ticket goes to The Busyhead Project. “A portion of proceeds from each 'Make a Difference' ticket will be donated to The Busyhead Project, a fund at the Vermont Community Foundation, which Noah created to support organizations delivering mental health treatment and providing access to care,” the venue explains.

The difference between regular tickets and “Make a Difference” tickets largely comes down to the charitable component. Regular tickets cover admission, standard inventory, and typical pricing tiers. “Make a Difference” tickets also grant entry, but they include a built-in donation to Noah’s mental-health initiative. Because of that contribution, these tickets often cost more than comparable standard options to generate additional support.

Article continues below advertisement

The Busyhead Project operates as a nonprofit effort focused on raising awareness, reducing stigma, and connecting people to mental-health resources. The organization also funds groups that provide treatment and expand access to care. “I’ve been given so many wonderful opportunities in my career, and it really is all for nothing if I don’t try and give back to the community that has supported me,” Noah said. “If I can help anyone get through their struggles, it will be the proudest achievement of my career.”

Article continues below advertisement

When is Noah’s Great Divide tour?

Noah’s Great Divide Tour kicks off June 11 in Orlando, with Gigi Perez joining as a special guest. His ticket rollout also includes anti-scalping protections. He is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, which allows fans to resell tickets on the platform at face value, with limited exceptions based on state law.

Fans looking for the lowest price will likely prefer standard tickets. However, those who want their purchase to support mental-health initiatives may lean toward the “Make a Difference” option.