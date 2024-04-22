Distractify
"Stick Season" Singer Noah Kahan Keeps His Relationship With Brenna Nolan Private

Thanks to some Instagram deep diving, some Noah Kahan fans think he's engaged to fellow New Englander Brenna Nolan.

Congrats to Noah Kahan and Brenna Nolan on their engagement! Maybe! Their reported engagement! A Reddit thread- and TikTok-confirmed engagement! Are these two engaged?

We have no proof Noah Kahan and Brenna Nolan are actually engaged. Other than that Reddit thread and some super-fan videos, there’s not any substantial proof these two are engaged to be wed. (Though there is a listing a Knot listing — we'll get to that later.) The up-and-coming singer may or may not be engaged to his girlfriend, but he is having a really great 2024.

A look at Noah Kahan and Brenna Nolan's relationship.

Between headlining festivals and his own arena tour, Noah Kahan is getting more and more well-known thanks to some even more popular friends. In early April 2024 he made a surprise appearance at Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, where the two performed “Stick Season.”

Olivia Rodrigo may be crazy famous to the preteen, teenage, and young adult crowd, but there are some creatures even more famous to the pre-pubescent set. Noah Kahan has officially crossed over into the superstar stratosphere by filming an appearance for an episode of Sesame Street. If you’re friends with Elmo and Cookie Monster, you’ll have friends for life and be famous forever.

Unlike Olivia, Elmo, and Cookie Monster, Brenna is not famous nor does she seem to want to be. The special education school teacher was completely out of the spotlight until she attended the Time100 Next Gala with Noah on Oct. 24, 2023. Thus far, that’s the only big night out for the two in regards to Noah’s career. Noah took his mom as his date to the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The fellow New Englander does have Instagram but it’s private. Noah did tag Brenna in an Instagram post on April 6, 2020. That’s all you’ll see of Nolan and Brenna on the 'gram, unless you’re one of her friends.

Brenna isn’t spoken of by name, but Noah isn’t exactly hiding his personal life. Brenna is alluded to in an Oct. 14, 2022 profile in People: “Kahan briefly moved to Brooklyn in May 2021, but is now back in New England, living with his girlfriend and German shepherd Penny in Watertown, Massachusetts, outside of Boston.”

As mentioned in that Reddit thread, Brenna’s Instagram is how some internet sleuths determined the two allegedly got engaged in 2023. That popped up again on TikTok in April 2024.

While there’s nothing officially posted anywhere, there is a Knot wedding registry for "Brenna Nolan & Noah Kahan" tied to a date of Sep. 6, 2025, in Stowe, Vt. We’re not suggesting you buy either of them anything on their registry, just pointing it out that the names, time, and location all work out.

