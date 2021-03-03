Shower Onions Are Apparently a Thing and TikTok Had to Jump on the Trend

There will come a day when you ask how far is too far with TikTok trends . Luckily, that day is not today, even if there is now a trend involving something called shower onions. Yes, you read that correctly.

For some inexplicable reason, shower onions are all over TikTok and those who have no clue about what they are have been struggling to figure out if they're real or part of some TikTok prank conspiracy.