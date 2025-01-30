UFC Featherweight Bryce Mitchell Sparks Outrage with Disturbing Pro-Hitler Rant UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell claims Adolf Hitler was a "good guy." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 30 2025, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

The world is a strange place, isn't it? During the first episode of the ArkanSanity podcast, UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell dropped some truly jaw-dropping remarks.

Not only did he openly express deeply homophobic views, but he also went on a bizarre and unsettling rant, praising Adolf Hitler as a "good guy." Yes, you read that right — Bryce actually made the claim that the infamous dictator had positive qualities. It's hard to believe, but here's everything you need to know about what went down.

What did Bryce Mitchell say?

In a shocking clip from the podcast episode, Bryce Mitchell weighed in on the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's salute at the 2025 presidential inauguration ceremony. Bryce not only defended Musk, insisting that he didn't believe the gesture was a Nazi salute, but he also went on to make some deeply disturbing comments about Adolf Hitler. According to Bryce, based on his own "research" — which he claimed was separate from what he learned in school — he actually believes Hitler was a "good guy." Um, what?!

"I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I'd go fishing with. He fought for his country," Bryce continued. "He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays. They were gaying out the kids. They were queering out the women. They were queering out the dudes."

Active UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell:



"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy"



"He wanted to purify [Germany] by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays ... didn't want a bunch of q*eers destroying his nation" https://t.co/PdhZNtcjVL pic.twitter.com/9eiPdm6hC7 — Noah VanDowe (@noah_dowe) January 30, 2025

Bryce then claimed that the first gender-affirming surgery took place in Germany before Hitler came to power. He also mentioned that the books Hitler is often criticized for burning were, in his view, "queer books," which he said Hitler destroyed because he didn’t want queer people "destroying the nation," as they couldn't "produce children."

He went on to suggest that Hitler's actions became more erratic after he started using meth and turned against Russia. Bryce then clarified that he wasn't claiming Hitler was a great person. However, the fighter emphasized that, while he wouldn't consider Hitler a "trustworthy dude" or someone he'd "love," he believed that Hitler wasn't "that bad." Bryce added that, although Hitler was not perfect, he was "fighting for his people, and he wanted a pure nation."